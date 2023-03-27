COLORFUL Announces Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 and DDR4 Gaming Memory

COLORFUL has announced a new line of memory with DD5 and DDR4 modules, with the Battle-Ax Redline series sporting funky deep red accents that look like the memory has survived an encounter with a Velociraptor. COLORFUL describes the look as "aggressive" and "beastly," so well done to the design team on that one.
Designed for the latest generation of Intel and AMD platforms, the memory modules feature a low-profile heat spreader with the Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 memory sporting a white and red finish and the Battle-Ax Redline DDR4 memory sporting a black and red finish.
COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 memory arrives with a high-performance DD5-6000 MHz frequency and CL30 latency. Available in 32GB kits (2 x 16GB), there's also support for both XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO memory overclocking. Based on the looks and features, you can probably guess these kits are aimed at PC gamers.
COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR4 features equally impressive specs, albeit previous-generation numbers, with DDR4-4000 MHz frequency and CL19 latency. DDR4 memory is naturally more affordable, with these kits aimed at PC gamers looking to assemble a new build on a budget. Available in 16GB (2 x 8GB) and 32GB (2 x 16GB) kits, there's support for entry-level and high-end rigs looking to push capacity.
Here's a breakdown of the new range.
COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR5
- Color: White/Red
- Capacity: 16GB x 2
- Frequency: 6000MHz
- CL: CL30
- Voltage: 1.35V
COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR4
- Color: Black/Red
- Capacity: 16GB x 2, 8GB x 2
- Frequency: 4000MHz
- CL: CL19
- Voltage: 1.4V
The new COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 and DDR4 gaming memory kits are expected to hit retail in Q2 2023.