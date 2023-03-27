All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COLORFUL Announces Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 and DDR4 Gaming Memory

COLORFUL's new range of Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 and DDR4 memory lives up to its name with a stylish design sporting aggressive red accents.

COLORFUL has announced a new line of memory with DD5 and DDR4 modules, with the Battle-Ax Redline series sporting funky deep red accents that look like the memory has survived an encounter with a Velociraptor. COLORFUL describes the look as "aggressive" and "beastly," so well done to the design team on that one.

COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 and DDR4 memory, image credit: COLORFUL.
COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 and DDR4 memory, image credit: COLORFUL.

Designed for the latest generation of Intel and AMD platforms, the memory modules feature a low-profile heat spreader with the Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 memory sporting a white and red finish and the Battle-Ax Redline DDR4 memory sporting a black and red finish.

COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 memory arrives with a high-performance DD5-6000 MHz frequency and CL30 latency. Available in 32GB kits (2 x 16GB), there's also support for both XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO memory overclocking. Based on the looks and features, you can probably guess these kits are aimed at PC gamers.

COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR4 features equally impressive specs, albeit previous-generation numbers, with DDR4-4000 MHz frequency and CL19 latency. DDR4 memory is naturally more affordable, with these kits aimed at PC gamers looking to assemble a new build on a budget. Available in 16GB (2 x 8GB) and 32GB (2 x 16GB) kits, there's support for entry-level and high-end rigs looking to push capacity.

Here's a breakdown of the new range.

COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR5

  • Color: White/Red
  • Capacity: 16GB x 2
  • Frequency: 6000MHz
  • CL: CL30
  • Voltage: 1.35V

COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR4

  • Color: Black/Red
  • Capacity: 16GB x 2, 8GB x 2
  • Frequency: 4000MHz
  • CL: CL19
  • Voltage: 1.4V

The new COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 and DDR4 gaming memory kits are expected to hit retail in Q2 2023.

Newsletter Subscription
