Journalist receives USB drive bomb that exploded when he plugged it in

A journalist who received a USB in the mail plugged the drive into a computer at their newsroom, and it detonated, causing injury.

According to a report from the BBC, the journalist that received the USB drive was just one of many journalists across Ecuador that received similar USB drives. Luckily, other recipients either discarded the drive entirely or the bomb failed to detonate. The Ecuadorean attorneys-general's department confirmed it has opened a terrorism investigation following the explosion and explained that at least five news outlets were targeted.

The government body condemned the actions and said that any attempt to intimidate journalism and freedom of speech across Ecuador is a "loathsome action" that will be punished with "all rigor of justice". So, where did the devices come from? According to the interior minister, Juan Zapata, all of the devices were sent from the same town, with three USB drives being sent to media outlets located in Guayaquil, and two to newsrooms in the capital, Quito.

The journalist that detonated the bomb is One presenter, Lenin Artieda, who was injured by the explosion. Furthermore, reports indicate that authorities carried out a controlled detonation of one of the bombs sent to TC Television, while Ecuador's head of forensic science said the USB drives contained "military-type" explosives.

So, why is this happening? According to the BBC, Ecuador has seen a surge in violent crime that can be attributed to the growing competition between drug trafficking groups that are battling control throughout the region.

The publication reports that Ecuador's second-largest city has experienced such a surge in violent crime that there is rising number of reports on the number of decapitated bodies hanging from pedestrian bridges around the region. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the number of prison riots between rival gangs that dominate the prisons.

