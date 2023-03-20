All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Microsoft Edge could get a built-in crypto wallet - and some folks aren't happy

Microsoft is adding features to Edge at a fair old pace, and some users are worried that the browser is in danger of becoming overly bloated.

Microsoft Edge could get a built-in crypto wallet - and some folks aren't happy
Published
1 minute & 55 seconds read time

Microsoft's Edge browser has been on a run of adding various bits and pieces of functionality of late, and the firm isn't letting up, with another new feature having been spotted: a crypto wallet.

The Edge team might be introducing a built-in way of managing your crypto assets right in the browser, as flagged up in a tweet by well-known leaker Albacore on Twitter (spotted by Bleeping Computer).

This feature consists of a 'non-custodial' crypto wallet (meaning you, not Microsoft, are in complete control of the funds within), supporting multiple Ethereum accounts (and maybe Bitcoin in the future).

The wallet is currently in early testing in the Dev channel for Edge, seemingly for a limited amount of testers, too, so it seems like it's very early days for the wallet. And remember, it may never see the light of day as such - plenty of features are briefly tested and then abandoned, after all.

Microsoft is on a big drive of late to add all manner of features to Edge. There's this potential crypto wallet, plus we've also seen the likes of VSR (Video Super Resolution), which is designed to upscale videos you watch in the browser to a higher quality (like NVIDIA's RTX VSR). And a built-in VPN is another recent example of added functionality.

What folks worry about is that with Microsoft going all-out to add features, Edge could become a bloated beast of a browser as a result. It's a fair point in some ways: in the case of the VPN, it's pretty weak sauce, and you really want a full VPN service anyway (you can't even change servers with the Edge VPN, so a good free provider is much better).

As for the crypto wallet, it's a pretty niche affair. Why not make it an extension rather than integrating it directly into Edge?

Whatever the case, rather than seeming to throw everything, including the kitchen sink, into the mix in an effort to attract new users to Edge, Microsoft should consider adopting a more cautious approach. Otherwise, all this might feel a little desperate, especially considering the lines Microsoft sometimes crosses in terms of promoting its browser within the Windows 11 (and 10) interface.

If Edge does indeed get a crypto wallet feature, it won't be the first browser to make this move, mind you. As you might recall, Opera took this path quite some time ago - back in 2018, to be precise - and Brave has a crypto wallet, too.

Buy at Amazon

NordVPN Standard: 1-Year VPN & Cybersecurity Software Subscription For 6 Devices

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$49.99$49.99$54.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/20/2023 at 10:51 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bleepingcomputer.com, microsoft.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.