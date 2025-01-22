Gamers now have less reasons to use the Steam Overlay in 2025

Microsoft has unveiled a solution for PC gamers to stop them alt-tabbing out of games, and it involves Microsoft Edge and a new overlay.

TL;DR: A new update introduces Game Assist, allowing gamers to access web advice without leaving their game. Integrated with the Windows Game Bar, it offers features like audio balancing and performance data, encouraging gamers to switch from alternatives.

Microsoft Edge has been on a surprising trajectory in recent years, clawing its way from the poor reputation of Internet Explorer, into the #3 player on the browser market.

While, to be fair, Chrome remains the dominant player in browsing. A recent preview update offers a range of new features that might incentivize gamers to make the switch. Microsoft Edge Game Assist is a feature that would allow users to essentially browse the web, and receive tailored advice while in-game. Meaning players looking for tips, guides, and other assistance will no longer need to alt-tab or refer to their second window to find what they're looking for.

Game Assist will operate through the Windows Game Bar (Win+G), and utilizes the same browser profile as Edge on PC. The game bar has already proven itself as a useful tool, particularly for the easy ability to balance the audio levels of your apps, as well as easy access to performance data, Spotify, and in-game capture.

Most users would be used to the Steam Overlay for their basic needs, which also includes a browser for basic search functionality. However, given the Game Bar's integration with the operating system and the latest rollout of features. There's plenty of incentive for gamers to make the switch.

Available Games

Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo IV

Fortnite

Hellblade II: Senua's Saga

League of Legends

Minecraft

Overwatch 2

Roblox

Valorant

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Marvel Rivals

Metaphor: ReFantazio

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. II: Heart of Chernobyl