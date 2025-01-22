Gamers now have less reasons to use the Steam Overlay in 2025

Microsoft Edge has been on a surprising trajectory in recent years, clawing its way from the poor reputation of Internet Explorer, into the #3 player on the browser market.
While, to be fair, Chrome remains the dominant player in browsing. A recent preview update offers a range of new features that might incentivize gamers to make the switch. Microsoft Edge Game Assist is a feature that would allow users to essentially browse the web, and receive tailored advice while in-game. Meaning players looking for tips, guides, and other assistance will no longer need to alt-tab or refer to their second window to find what they're looking for.
Game Assist will operate through the Windows Game Bar (Win+G), and utilizes the same browser profile as Edge on PC. The game bar has already proven itself as a useful tool, particularly for the easy ability to balance the audio levels of your apps, as well as easy access to performance data, Spotify, and in-game capture.
Most users would be used to the Steam Overlay for their basic needs, which also includes a browser for basic search functionality. However, given the Game Bar's integration with the operating system and the latest rollout of features. There's plenty of incentive for gamers to make the switch.
Available Games
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Fortnite
- Hellblade II: Senua's Saga
- League of Legends
- Minecraft
- Overwatch 2
- Roblox
- Valorant
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Marvel Rivals
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. II: Heart of Chernobyl
"With the release of Edge Stable 132, Game Assist is available without any Insider software or needing to change your default browser, making it even easier to use on your gaming PC. To opt-into Game Assist (Preview), open Edge, go to Settings and more ("...") > Settings, search for Game Assist in the search box, find the Game Assist option, and select Install widget," said William Devereux, a senior product manager in the Microsoft Edge team