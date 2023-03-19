All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Crucial's new T700 PCIe Gen 5 SSD can push read speeds over 12GB/s

PCIe Gen 5 SSD speeds are set to offer a massive increase over PCIe Gen 4, and this is the year we're going to an impressive new SSD from Crucial.

Crucial's new T700 PCIe Gen 5 SSD can push read speeds over 12GB/s
Published
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

The age of PCIe Gen 5 SSDs is almost upon us, even though it still feels like PCIe Gen 4 SSDs have finally hit their stride in terms of affordability and pushing the tech and speed as far as they can go. But that's the thing, in the world of PC hardware, if you can go faster - you should.

Crucial's new T700 PCIe Gen 5 SSD, image credit: Linus Tech Tips
Open Gallery 2

Crucial's new T700 PCIe Gen 5 SSD, image credit: Linus Tech Tips

This is why we're seemingly in the midst of a PCIe Gen 5 SSD arms race, where hardware makers are looking to push read and write speeds to levels that would have seemed impossible a few short years ago. Recently, Linus Tech Tips got their hands-on such a device - the Crucial T700 PCIe 5.0 SSD, based around the Phison PS5026-E26 controller and Micron 3D NAND chips.

As expected for high-speed M2 storage, the sample featured a Crucial-branded heatsink - but the real kicker comes with preliminary results via Crystal Disk Mark storage benchmark software. Here the Crucial T700 PCIe 5.0 SSD manages to hit an impressive read speed of 12,422.43 MB/s with a write speed not that far behind at 11,857.50 MB/s.

Linus Tech Tips posted the results on Twitter, noting that Crucial offered them a sneak peek at its next-gen SSD offering. This is a substantial 2X times increase over most PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, including Crucial SSDs. And on that note, Crucial responded to the post with a release window for the new SSD of May 2023.

The availability of PCIe Gen 5 SSDs remains limited, even though Gen 5-capable desktops have been a thing for a while now. This new Crucial SSD, and word that Sabrent is collaborating with Phison to push PCIe Gen 5 SSD read speeds to 14,000 MB/s, makes it look like the Gen 5 storage revolution will happen in 2023.

Buy at Amazon

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 Gaming SSD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$80.99
$80.99$80.99$80.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/19/2023 at 10:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.