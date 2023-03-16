All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Red Bull pilot lands plane on top of one of the tallest buildings in the world

A Red Bull pilot has landed on the world's smallest runway, which has a diameter of only just 88 feet and is on top of a skyscraper.

Red Bull pilot lands plane on top of one of the tallest buildings in the world
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

Landing a plane is no walk in the park, it presents unique challenges that individuals must train rigorously for, but what if you wanted to land a plane on the world's shortest runway that's stationed atop one of the world's tallest buildings?

That is what pilot Luke Czepiela attempted this week as part of a stunt under the banner of Red Bull, which set up a small helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, a luxury hotel in Dubai. The above video showcases the small diameter of the landing runway, which only stretched 88 feet from one side to the other. Notably, the helipad was 695 feet above the ground, making Czepiela's room for error even smaller.

According to the pilot, the stunt was practiced approximately 650 times on a normal runway that had a circle painted on the tarmac with the same dimensions as the helipad. It wasn't just practice that needed to be done before the flight, as Czepiela's team was required to modify the plane in order for it to stop within 88 feet of the runway. Engineers removed any unnecessary weight from the planet, which introduced its own problems with wind speed and "precise speed".

Red Bull pilot lands plane on top of one of the tallest buildings in the world 25
Open Gallery 3

Czepiela explains that for the stunt to work, he needed to have a specific wind direction and a precise speed. If he had too little wind, he wouldn't be able to stop on the runway and would fall off the edge, but too much wind would generate turbulence that the light plane would be tossed around, potentially causing Czepiela to crash into the building. According to Czepiela, he waited for the right moment to attempt the landing, which he says rings true for the general rule of thumb for most "flying" - "90 percent waiting and 10 percent hurrying, and this project wasn't any different."

Red Bull pilot lands plane on top of one of the tallest buildings in the world 56
Open Gallery 3

The Red Bull pilot stuck the landing, only needing 68 feet of runway to do so. However, that's when a new set of problems presented themselves. Getting off the helipad. The modified aircraft was equipped with nitrous oxide that gave the plane a boost to get off the runway. According to Czepiela, it was the first time this technique was applied for a helipad take off, and it worked like a charm. The plane easily reached the appropriate speed for flight, and according to Czepiela, he couldn't resist "the pleasure of diving down along the wall of this spectacular landmark."

In other news, a scientist has captured video footage of a meteorite colliding with the surface of the moon. If you are interested in checking out that video or would like to read more about this story, visit the link below.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$29.99$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/16/2023 at 12:16 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, redbull.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.