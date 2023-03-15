Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbud specs and product images leak

Nothing is going to announce its Ear (2) wireless earbuds soon and a new leak has shared specifications and product shots ahead of time.

Nothing is set to announce its Ear (2) wireless earbuds on 22 March and now a new leak appears to have shared details about what the earbuds will have in terms of specifications. We've also been treated to what seems to be official product marketing shots for the as-yet-unannounced noisemakers.

With Nothing having already confirmed when the new Ear (2) earbuds will be announced very soon indeed it was perhaps only a matter of time before more information started to leak out. And that's what's happened with leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) sharing information with TheTechOutlook.

As expected, it looks like Nothing hasn't changed all that much from the previous model which means that we continue to have a clear case design in terms of the earbuds as well as the case. There are some tweaks though, with the noise-canceling microphone seemingly now moved to the top of the earbud. Whether that will improve performance or not, time will tell.

In terms of specifications, we're told to expect 11.6mm speakers like the older model, with playback listed as six hours on a single charge. That number increases to 36 hours when using the included charging case which itself charges using USB-C or wireless charging.

There's also talk of the Nothing Ear (2) being able o connect to two devices at once, while a Personalized ANC feature has also been touted - a feature that would allow the noise canceling to be altered to fit the wearer's preference.

That's what we're being told, at least. But we only have to wait a few days before Nothing confirms all of this anyway.