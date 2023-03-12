All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's official Ryzen 7 7800X3D benchmarks show big gains over Core-i9 13900K

Official gaming benchmarks for the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D showcase performance close to the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, and big improvements over Intel's Core i9-13900K.

Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

If AMD's internal gaming benchmarks are anything to go by, then the upcoming launch of the 3D V-Cache enabled Ryzen 7 7800X3D could see it becoming the CPU of choice for new PC gaming builds.

AMD's official Ryzen 7 7800X3D benchmarks show big gains over Core-i9 13900K 03
Open Gallery 3

Although we've seen some impressive in-game results for the flagship Ryzen 9 "Zen 4" 7950X3D (check out our review for that here), the eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 7800X3D is shaping up to be a worthy successor to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, not only in terms of performance but in price too. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is priced at USD 449, and compared to Intel's USD 589 flagship Core i9-13900K - its gaming chops look very tasty.

The benchmarks arrive courtesy of Tom's Hardware, where we see 1080p benchmark results comparing the Ryzen 7 7800X3D to the Intel Core i9-13900K in games like Rainbow Six Siege, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Official Ryzen 7 7800X3D benchmarks, credit: Tom's Hardware
Open Gallery 3

Official Ryzen 7 7800X3D benchmarks, credit: Tom's Hardware

Of course, being results from AMD itself, we're probably looking at some cherry-picked results. Still, cherries or not, a 23% improvement in Red Dead Redemption 2 performance and a 24% improvement in Horizon Zero Dawn performance is nothing to sneeze at. Especially when you factor in the price difference between these GPUs and that AMD's Zen 4 architecture is more power efficient.

The performance we see here is comparable to the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D - which makes us wonder why the launch of the Ryzen 7 7800X was delayed. It's looking like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D will offer similar levels of gaming performance (a difference of only 5%) for USD 250 less. This would make it a great deal for PC gamers. Naturally, we'll have to wait until we see complete benchmarks and reviews of the new Ryzen 7 7800X3D before we can make any definitive statement - but it is shaping up to be a worthy competitor to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

And on that note, Tom's Hardware also featured some previously showcased benchmarks comparing the new 7800X3D to the 5800X3D (again, four games look to have been carefully selected), where we see an up to 30% improvement in 1080p performance in DOTA 2.

NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

