Newegg now offers a CPU Trade-In program, just in time for AMD's new Ryzen chips

However, Newegg will only offer around 50% of the average second hand price (as seen on eBay) when you trade-in a CPU, and only for new purchases.

Popular hardware and component retailer Newegg has expanded its trade-in program to include CPUs - just in time for the arrival of AMD's Ryzen 9000 Series. This announcement comes alongside the ongoing controversy surrounding Intel's 13th and 14th-generation CPUs. However, you need to know how Newegg's trade-ins work.

Newegg provides a pricing guide covering the components' trade-in value, and the trade-in values are noticeably low. Here are some examples of USD. The mainstream Intel Core i5-13600K will cost $150, the flagship Core i9-14900K $300, and the previous-gen flagship Core i9-13900K $260. On the AMD front, the Ryzen 9 7950X will cost $310, with the popular Ryzen 7 7 7800X3D worth $220.

On average, Newegg's trade-in prices are around 50% lower than what could be obtained by selling these CPUs on eBay, which is disappointing. However, there's the added convenience of trading in your old CPU for something new without hassle unless something goes wrong.

The trade-in is only available for new purchases, so it's not a standalone service. For online shoppers, the trade-in credit is refunded when buying a new CPU, but only after Newegg tests the CPU. With the current issues surrounding Intel CPUs affecting all 13th and 14th Gen models, it will be interesting to see how Newegg handles this.

If the trade-in is deemed faulty or unacceptable, the risk is being locked into a purchase without getting hundreds of dollars off - a serious concern if the trade-in is the catalyst for purchasing in the first place. Adding CPUs to Newegg's trade-in program joins GPUs, which were added in September 2023, where the retailer received similar criticism for offering lower-than-expected trade-in values.

Head here to see the complete list of CPUs and GPUs supported, with Newegg's estimated trade-in values. Interestingly, AMD CPU trade-ins are limited to the Ryzen 7000 Series, while three generations of Intel CPUs (12th, 13th, and 14th Gen) are supported.