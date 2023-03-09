All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

PlayStation 5 now supports 1440p Variable Refresh Rate displays

Sony's latest PlayStation 5 firmware update adds new features including variable refresh rate (VRR) on 2560x1440 resolution displays and more QoL.

PlayStation 5 now supports 1440p Variable Refresh Rate displays
Published
Updated
1 minute & 57 seconds read time

Sony's latest PlayStation 5 update brings welcomed additions and features, including variable refresh rate (VRR) support for 2560x1440 resolution displays and native Discord chat functionality.

PlayStation 5 now supports 1440p Variable Refresh Rate displays 5240
Open Gallery 2

It's been a long time coming, but the PS5 finally supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) in 1440p. Gamers had been waiting some time for the PS5 to output native 1440p resolution and it's been an even longer wait for Variable Refresh Rate support to be included in the display mode. Remember that VRR is only compatible with HDMI 2.1 displays and TVs, but you can still use 1440p 120Hz even if your monitor or TV does not support HDMI 2.1.

There's some other major features included too. Gamers can now transfer data from one PS5 to another PS5 console using LAN or local Wi-Fi (USB-C will not be used for transfers), which is something that frankly should have been available at launch. PS5 owners can choose what data gets transferred, including game data, save files, and captured media like screenshots and video.

PS5 to PS5 Data Transfer. You can now easily transfer the data on your PS5 console, including games, saved data, user profiles, settings, screenshots, and videos, to another PS5 console using a local Wi-Fi network or a LAN cable. You can either transfer the data during the initial PS5 console setup or later from the settings menu. This process doesn't remove or modify the data on your original PS5 console.

There's still no way to back up saves to external drives, however; cloud backups remain the only way to back up saves and a PS Plus subscription is required to do so.

Discord integration is also a pretty big deal for PlayStation gamers. Users will have to link their PSN and Discord accounts together and start up chats on PC/mobile first. Once that's done, users can jump into a Discord voice chat right from the PlayStation 5.

Check out the full PlayStation 5 firmware patch notes here, and check below for a better explainer of VRR support on PS5:

Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p. You can now enjoy smoother visual performance when using a VRR-compatible HDMI 2.1 display at 1440p resolution, when playing a game that supports VRR.**

We've also made some updates to the parameters of the PS5 console's 1440p output test, enabling 1440p support for a wider range of HDMI displays.

To check if your HDMI device is compatible, go to [Settings] > [Screen and Video] > [Video Output] > [Test 1440p Output].

**Results may vary depending on the game being played. 1440p video output on PS5 requires a TV or PC monitor that supports 1440p/60Hz, or 1440p/60Hz and 120Hz.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/9/2023 at 12:55 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.