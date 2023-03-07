AMD Radeon Adrenalin driver update adds support for Halo Infinite ray-tracing

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.3.1 is here, and the latest Radeon driver update also adds support for the recently released Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

AMD Radeon driver Adrenalin Edition 23.3.1 is available now for all Radeon RX users. It supports the recently released Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (available on PC Game Pass). It also Halo Infinite's ray-tracing update, which is also available on PC Game Pass.

Halo Infinite's ray tracing update improves in-game shadows.

For those wondering about ray-tracing support in Halo Infinite, it's all about RT sun shadows in multiplayer as part of this month's Season 3 "Echoes Within" update.

Weirdly though, it doesn't look like it applies to the campaign, where a hardware-intensive effect like ray tracing makes the most sense. The Adrenalin Edition 23.3.1 release notes confirm that outside of these two game-specific updates, outstanding bugs for Dying Light 2 and Returnal have been addressed. Other known Radeon issues remain under investigation, including the "high idle power" issue relating to the new Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs, which has been on the list of things to fix since the cards debuted late last year.

Interestingly the driver update does address the recent (but rare) issue where the latest Radeon driver could brick a Windows installation when a clean 'Factory Reset' installation was selected. The fix, however, is the band-aid option as "Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades." So yeah, that particular issue is still being investigated by AMD.

Here are the full AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.3.1 Release Notes.