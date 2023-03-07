AMD Radeon Adrenalin driver update adds support for Halo Infinite ray-tracing
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.3.1 is here, and the latest Radeon driver update also adds support for the recently released Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
AMD Radeon driver Adrenalin Edition 23.3.1 is available now for all Radeon RX users. It supports the recently released Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (available on PC Game Pass). It also Halo Infinite's ray-tracing update, which is also available on PC Game Pass.
For those wondering about ray-tracing support in Halo Infinite, it's all about RT sun shadows in multiplayer as part of this month's Season 3 "Echoes Within" update.
Weirdly though, it doesn't look like it applies to the campaign, where a hardware-intensive effect like ray tracing makes the most sense. The Adrenalin Edition 23.3.1 release notes confirm that outside of these two game-specific updates, outstanding bugs for Dying Light 2 and Returnal have been addressed. Other known Radeon issues remain under investigation, including the "high idle power" issue relating to the new Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs, which has been on the list of things to fix since the cards debuted late last year.
Interestingly the driver update does address the recent (but rare) issue where the latest Radeon driver could brick a Windows installation when a clean 'Factory Reset' installation was selected. The fix, however, is the band-aid option as "Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades." So yeah, that particular issue is still being investigated by AMD.
Here are the full AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.3.1 Release Notes.
Highlights
- Halo Infinite Ray Tracing Update
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Fixed Issues
- Metrics overlay may intermittently re-size to 50% after gameplay.
- Application crash may be observed while opening Premium Gold Packs in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23.
- Intermittent driver timeout may be observed in Halo Infinite™ in certain scenes with ray tracing enabled.
- Corruption may be observed in Dying Light 2 around certain light sources.
- Corruption may be observed in Returnal in certain scenes with ray tracing enabled on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
- Intermittent driver timeout, system freeze or BSOD may be observed using select displays on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
Known Issues
- High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Connection failure or black screen may be observed using Parsec client with AMD decoder setting.
- Application crash may be observed while playing UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- The Performance Metrics Overlay may intermittently resize across the display on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6600M. As a temporary solution, users encountering this are recommended to disable the Performance Metrics Overlay.
- The Performance Metrics Overlay may have some missing units when enabled, or situationally become truncated after changing display scaling settings.
Important Notes
- Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades.