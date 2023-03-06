All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Final Fantasy XVI's exclusivity deal gave direct access to PS5 engineers

Yoshi-P confirms Final Fantasy XVI's exclusivity deal gave the studio direct access to PlayStation 5 engineers to enable better console optimizations.

Final Fantasy XVI's exclusivity deal gave direct access to PS5 engineers
Published
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

Square Enix's Yoshi-P gives a candid explanation on why the publisher has signed exclusivity deals to bring certain Final Fantasy games to PlayStation first.

Final Fantasy XVI's exclusivity deal gave direct access to PS5 engineers 114
Open Gallery 4

Gamers everywhere know that PlayStation is at the top of gaming's Big 3 in terms of both revenues and installed base. Publishers must respect Sony's position and offer their games on PlayStation in agreeable terms and contracts that benefit both parties. That's why we've seen Square Enix, a Japanese games publisher, focus more intently on PlayStation.

Final Fantasy XVI is yet another example of such a deal. Square Enix signed a six-month exclusivity deal for Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation platforms for this reason and another that may get looked over. The deal with Sony gives Square Enix direct access to PlayStation 5 console engineers that can significantly help the developers optimize their game on PS5. The result is what looks to be a stunning spectacle of console power that may flex the PS5's overall performance and gameplay capabilities.

Final Fantasy XVI's exclusivity deal gave direct access to PS5 engineers 115Final Fantasy XVI's exclusivity deal gave direct access to PS5 engineers 116

In a recent interview with 4Gamer (translations courtesy of Genki), Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida (aka Yoshi-P) explains:

"From our point of view the technical support we receive from the hardware manufacturer is a big factor to signing such [exclusivity] contracts.

":This time there was a portion of development that we were developing together with Sony Interactive Entertainment engineers who know the hardware thoroughly down to the core. We received generous support in optimization that we could not manage on our own.

"Also by not developing on the premise for multiple platforms we could invest more man-hours into things such as building and optimizing the game.

"Technological and promotional support are things we would like to receive if we can receive them.

That being said, Square Enix may get a new president that could forge new deals with Xbox in in an effort to maximize worldwide sales.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/6/2023 at 5:40 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.