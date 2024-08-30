Xbox has an 'extremely low' userbase in Japan, but Square Enix will bring more games to Xbox

Final Fantasy 14 game director Naoki Yoshida explains why it took Square Enix such a long time to release the MMORPG and most of its games on Xbox.

Square Enix producer explains why so few of the publisher's games come to Xbox platforms, and why it took so long for the mega-hit MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV to finally cross-over to Microsoft's game system.

While Microsoft has made great strides in improving overseas relations, Japanese publishers like Square Enix don't always bring their full portfolio of games to Xbox. The reason is pretty simple: Japan's domestic playerbase prefers PlayStation and Nintendo, and Xbox is in a distant third place in the region.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, FFXIV director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida offers rare comments about Xbox's presence in Japan. According to Yoshida, Xbox has an "extremely low" amount of users in the region, and this has traditionally stood in the way of expansion onto the platform. Square Enix is changing up its model, though, and plans to bring more of its games to Xbox...and we have to wonder when FF7 Remake, Rebirth, and even Final Fantasy XVI will be offered on the platform (if ever).

