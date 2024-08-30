Xbox has an 'extremely low' userbase in Japan, but Square Enix will bring more games to Xbox

Final Fantasy 14 game director Naoki Yoshida explains why it took Square Enix such a long time to release the MMORPG and most of its games on Xbox.

Square Enix producer explains why so few of the publisher's games come to Xbox platforms, and why it took so long for the mega-hit MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV to finally cross-over to Microsoft's game system.

Xbox has an 'extremely low' userbase in Japan, but Square Enix will bring more games to Xbox 77
While Microsoft has made great strides in improving overseas relations, Japanese publishers like Square Enix don't always bring their full portfolio of games to Xbox. The reason is pretty simple: Japan's domestic playerbase prefers PlayStation and Nintendo, and Xbox is in a distant third place in the region.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, FFXIV director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida offers rare comments about Xbox's presence in Japan. According to Yoshida, Xbox has an "extremely low" amount of users in the region, and this has traditionally stood in the way of expansion onto the platform. Square Enix is changing up its model, though, and plans to bring more of its games to Xbox...and we have to wonder when FF7 Remake, Rebirth, and even Final Fantasy XVI will be offered on the platform (if ever).

Read Also: Japanese gamers turn to Xbox as Sony raises PS5 price

"When it comes to the Xbox platform, and the fact that it was difficult for Japanese titles to be released on the platform, that is tied into the fact that there is an extremely low number of users on Xbox in the Japanese market.

"And naturally, because we are Japanese developers, we have a desire for many people in our country to play our games. I think that applies to developers in any country, whichever country they come from, they want many people from their own country to play their games.

"Because of that, it's really a tough point in terms of a business standpoint. I think that's generally one perspective of how you can look at things in terms of the situation.

"However, at Square Enix, we have been changing our policy.

"So now we are moving towards the policy of releasing our games on a multiplatform basis, and we really want as many players as possible to play our titles.

"With Final Fantasy 14 as the starting point, we do want to release more Square Enix games on Xbox, and there will be more of our titles released on Xbox. So I hope players will look forward to future things to come on the platform."

NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

