The Twitter Blue subscription rolls out to more than 20 new countries

Beleaguered social network Twitter has rolled its subscription Twitter Blue service out to more countries. Now, more than 20 more countries have access to the subscription offering than was the case yesterday and they're all across Europe.

The new countries in which people can now subscribe to Twitter Blue include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Sweden.

Twitter Blue gives subscribers access to a handful of perks for at least $8 per month. How much you pay depends on which platform you subscribe via, with those paying via Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store paying more to make up for the companies' 30% cut.

Perks offered as part of the Twitter Blue subscription include a reduced number of ads, a blue verification checkmark, the ability to post videos up to 60 minutes long, and more. However, the reduced ads component isn't actually live yet and Twitter hasn't offered a firm timeline for when that will change.

Twitter Blue has been a key focus for CEO Elon Musk since he bought Twitter in late 2022. Musk needs Twitter to make more money and recurring revenue from Twitter Blue is top of his list of priorities. But the service has had its issues, including a failed relaunch that saw newly-verified accounts cause chaos by impersonating real companies.

Twitter Blue will soon also be the only way people can enable SMS-based two-factor authentication after the company recently announced it would put the security feature behind a paywall. However, SMS is generally accepted to be a poor method for two-factor authentication and many experts would suggest that not using it is more secure. Instead, use a third-party code generator like Google Authenticator, Authy, etc.