Hitman developers at IO Interactive are now making their dream game

After a decade of assassinations, Hitman developers at IO Interactive have traded in silenced pistols for a sword and shield with their new fantasy game.

Hitman developer IO Interactive is now making their dream game...and it has nothing to do with assassins or secret agents.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

IO Interactive has officially confirmed the existence of Project Dragon, a fantasy game that the studio was rumored to be working on for Microsoft. While the game hasn't been formally announced, the Hitman dev did reveal that Project Fantasy (working title) is in active development and recruitment phases. IO was surprisingly candid about their vision for the game.

Popular Now: Ford moves to lock car owners out of their own vehicles if they miss payments

Project Fantasy is set in a new all-original IP and is described as a kind of dream come true for the studio. The game will hearken back to the old days of tabletop RPGs and focus on the traditional motifs of the genre: Monsters, magic, and adventurers of derring-do and bravery.

The studio has shared some interesting in-depth interviews with IO Interactive developers who talk about what Project Fantasy means to them. Huge side-note: junior gameplay programmer Marc Nilsson grew up playing Diablo 1 on the original PlayStation. That's a really good sign if you ask me.

Check below for a quote from IO's announcement alongside the additional interviews from the team: