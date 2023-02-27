All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Scientists are sending US president DNA to deep space

A space burial company has decided to send DNA samples of George Washington, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan to space.

Scientists are sending US president DNA to deep space
Published
2 minutes & 5 seconds read time

Four former US presidents will be hitching a ride on the coming Enterprise Flight that will put them on a journey into deep space.

Scientists are sending US president DNA to deep space 94
Open Gallery 4

Texas-based space burial company Celestis took to its blog to announce the news and explained that it will be honoring the legacy of the four former presidents by placing their DNA samples inside of memorial capsules that will be sent into a solar orbit 93 million miles to 186 million miles in deep space. Celestis explains that it intends to create the world's first true outpost of humanity in the cosmos and that the former presidents won't be the only DNA samples on board.

According to the blog post, the mission will contain 200 capsules containing cremated human remains and DNA, which is expected to launch on the Vulcan Centaur rocket created by the United Launch Alliance. The company intends to preserve the legacy of human existence with these capsules and explains that putting them on the Enterprise Flight will establish a precursor for future human missions that happen to find them while also perhaps informing whoever finds them of bygone American leaders, culture, or even an evolutionary "map" of how the US began.

Scientists are sending US president DNA to deep space 84
Open Gallery 4

Essentially, these samples being put in space make cosmic time capsules that will either be found by future humans or other beings, if there are any.

The presidential DNA will be joined by other prominent DNA samples such as Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife and "First Lady of Star Trek" Majel Barrett Roddenberry, the DNA of their son Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, the DNA of Nichelle Nichols ("Lt. Uhura"), the DNA of Nichols' son Kyle Johnson, the DNA of "Dr. McCoy" DeForest Kelley, and the ashes of "Mr. Scott" James Doohan. Additionally, the remains of former NASA astronaut Dr. Philip Chapman will also be onboard.

Furthermore, the DNA material will also be joined by personal messages and greetings from international clients.

Scientists are sending US president DNA to deep space 64
Open Gallery 4

Notably, Vulcan Centaur will have two prototype satellites onboard during its flight. These satellites are owned by Amazon and are for the company's internet constellation called Project Kuiper. Ahead of this flight, the company will need to carry out two certification flights. The first is expected to be carried out in May, and the second is scheduled for later this year.

In other news, researchers have penned a new study that claims there is a massive metallic ball at the center of Earth. The scientists discovered this so-called metal ball after measuring how seismic waves passed through Earth's iron-nickel core. If you are interested in reading more about that story, check out the link below.

Buy at Amazon

MUDHEN Handor NASA 11oz Ceramic Mug (White)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.95
$15.95$15.95$15.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/27/2023 at 1:35 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, celestis.com, c4isrnet.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.