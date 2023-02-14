All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD finally releases a new driver for RDNA 2 based Radeon RX 6000 GPUs

The latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 driver for Radeon GPUs brings back support for the RDNA 2 Radeon RX 6000 Series.

Published
1 minute & 46 seconds read time

The driver drought for AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs built on RDNA 2 architecture has ended with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 delivering updates and performance boosts to several games. The list includes the recently released Dead Space from EA and Motive and Square Enix's Forspoken - an AMD-sponsored title.

The driver also adds some of the improvements that arrived in recent driver updates that were exclusive to the new Radeon RX 7000 series, including optimizations for H.264 and H.265 streaming via AMD Link. The good news is that AMD is back on track with a unified AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver for AMD Radeon RX 6000 and Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards and even older GPUs like the Radeon RX 5700 and Vega Series.

There is a tonne of performance improvements for games in this new driver for Radeon RX 6000 GPUs, with AMD making a note of several games performing better on the RDNA 2 flagship Radeon RX 6950XT GPU.

Forspoken sees up to a 7% increase in performance at 4K on the 6950XT, with the fresh-on-the-scene Hogwarts Legacy getting a 4% increase in 4K performance. Older titles have also seen notable gains on the 6950XT playing in 4K. Here's the summary.

  • Up to 4% increase in performance for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at 4K
  • Up to 3% increase in performance for Sniper Elite 5 at 4K
  • Up to 6% increase in performance for Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 4K
  • Up to 7% increase in performance for Quake II RTX at 4K
  • Up to 4% increase in performance for Hitman 3 at 4K
  • Up to 6% increase in performance for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at 4K
  • Up to 19% increase in performance for F1 2022 at 4K
  • Up to 9% increase in performance for DOOM Eternal at 4K
  • Up to 4% increase in performance for Borderlands 3 at 4K

AMD also adds that Windows 11 performance for the Radeon RX 6000 Series has seen a dramatic increase in performance since the launch of Microsoft's latest OS - with the following chart comparing the launch driver versus AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1.

Regarding the new Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs, AMD is still working on the high idle power issue when using certain high-res and high-refresh displays - so fingers crossed that it gets addressed soon.

Head here for the full package notes for AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1.

NEWS SOURCES:amd.com, community.amd.com
Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

