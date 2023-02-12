All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PlayStation to break 6 billion game sales by mid-2023

Sony's PlayStation games platform is likely to break 6 billion lifetime game sales by mid-2023, includes compounding sales data provided by the company.

Published
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

From the PS1 to the PS5, PlayStation's total lifetime software sales should break 6 billion by mid-2023, our findings indicate.

Open Gallery 4

Sony's video games division is set to break a staggering milestone in 2023. The company is expected to pass the 6 billion cumulative game sales mark by the end of Q1 FY23, or June 30, 2023. Sony data shows that historical PlayStation game sales are currently at 5.913 billion as of the Q3 holiday period.

This figure combines all PlayStation platform software sales data that Sony has provided. Interestingly enough, the PlayStation Vita's software sales are not published. It's possible that PlayStation has already sold more than 6 billion games depending on the Vita's performance.

PlayStation to break 6 billion game sales by mid-2023 52
Open Gallery 4

A quick bit of math shows that Sony still has to sell 87 million games before it can break the 6 billion software sales mark based on the platforms that it has provided numbers for. These kinds of sales only happen during the holiday quarter; for example, Sony sold 86.5 million PlayStation games in Q3'22.

PlayStation to break 6 billion game sales by mid-2023 54
Open Gallery 4

The Q4 periods from January - March typically achieve around 60-65 million software sales, except in Sony's record FY21 where it sold 70.5 million.

So that means Sony may require two quarters in order to rack up that 87 million sales target. Sony could break the milestone sometime in Q1 Fiscal Year 2023, which would be from April - June 2023.

If you're curious how many PlayStation consoles and handhelds that Sony has sold to date, click here.

NEWS SOURCE:sie.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

