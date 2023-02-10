All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Twitter enables 4,000 character tweets, but only for specific people

Twitter has announced the go-ahead of 4,000 character-long tweets on its platform, but it will only be enabling this feature to specific users.

Published
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

Twitter has changed a lot since Tesla, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk purchased the platform for $44 billion back in October last year, and now it's going to change again.

Twitter has taken to its 'Twitter Blue' account to announce that it's launching an upgrade for tweets, with the company writing that it's introducing longer tweets that will have a character limit of 4,000 characters. The account wrote the announcement in the form of a long tweet that explains that beginning on February 9, individuals that are Twitter Blue members will gain access to the long tweet feature.

Additionally, Twitter wrote that it's aware that the introduction of long tweets would mean users would be inundated with long scrolling, ruining the unique Twitter experience of being able to see multiple tweets from many users at once. To remedy this problem, Twitter has implemented a 'see more' button that will be attached to every long tweet. A user that wishes to read more of the tweet can simply press this button to reveal the remainder of the post.

"Most standard functions of Tweeting still apply, whether you want to post a picture, use a hashtag, or create a poll. But now you can type all the way up to 4,000 characters. For now, longer Tweets on web can't be saved as drafts or scheduled to send later.

But don't worry, Twitter is still Twitter. We know longer Tweets could mean a lot of scrolling, so they'll be capped at 280 characters on your timeline and you'll see a "Show more" prompt to click and read the whole Tweet.

While only Blue subscribers can post longer Tweets, anyone and everyone can read them. you can reply to, retweet, and quote Tweet a longer Tweet, no matter if you're a Twitter Blue subscriber or not. subscribers will be able to reply and QT with up to 4,000 characters," wrote Twitter

NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

