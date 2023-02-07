All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Twitter has rolled out a new update to its platform on both iOS and Android, making its app experience much more bearable for everyone.

Twitter makes its app more bearable after its most recent update
Published
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

Twitter has rolled out a new quality-of-life update for all users of its platform, making the overall experience on the platform much more enjoyable.

If you haven't updated your Twitter app, now would be a good time, but before you go ahead and do that, let me tell you why it's a good idea. Twitter has taken to its "Twitter Support" account to announce that the "For You" tab will no longer be the default tab whenever Twitter is opened. Before this update, Twitter would always default to the "For You" tab whenever the app was opened, despite a user closing the app in the "Following" tab.

Anyone that wished to just live in their following tab, so they aren't consuming any content that Twitter recommends them, was unable to do so. Now, Twitter has rolled out an update across iOS and Android devices that enables users to return to whichever timeline they had opened last. This update is especially helpful for people that don't want to consume Twitter's suggested content and strictly want to view content created by accounts they follow on the platform.

Twitter Support wrote on January 25, "Were any of you (all of you) asking for your timeline to default to where you left it last? Starting today on web, if you close Twitter on the "For you" or "Following" tabs, you will return to whichever timeline you had open last. iOS and Android coming soon!"

On February 7, 2023, Twitter Support wrote, "This is live for Android and iOS! Update to the latest version of the app so that "For you" and "Following" will default to whichever tab you had open last."

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

