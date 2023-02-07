Twitter makes its app more bearable after its most recent update

Twitter has rolled out a new update to its platform on both iOS and Android, making its app experience much more bearable for everyone.

If you haven't updated your Twitter app, now would be a good time, but before you go ahead and do that, let me tell you why it's a good idea. Twitter has taken to its "Twitter Support" account to announce that the "For You" tab will no longer be the default tab whenever Twitter is opened. Before this update, Twitter would always default to the "For You" tab whenever the app was opened, despite a user closing the app in the "Following" tab.

Anyone that wished to just live in their following tab, so they aren't consuming any content that Twitter recommends them, was unable to do so. Now, Twitter has rolled out an update across iOS and Android devices that enables users to return to whichever timeline they had opened last. This update is especially helpful for people that don't want to consume Twitter's suggested content and strictly want to view content created by accounts they follow on the platform.

Twitter Support wrote on January 25, "Were any of you (all of you) asking for your timeline to default to where you left it last? Starting today on web, if you close Twitter on the "For you" or "Following" tabs, you will return to whichever timeline you had open last. iOS and Android coming soon!"