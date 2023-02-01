Alienware's NVIDIA GeForce 40-series laptops debut next week

GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops make their debut this month, with Alienware lifting the lid on pricing and dates for its flagship models.

Alienware has announced that its GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops are set to debut next week, with the Alienware m18 launching in the US on February 9 with a GeForce RTX 4080 starting from USD 2899. This is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6, 150W, 2280 MHz Boost version.

Alienware m18 with GeForce RTX 4080

The Alienware m18 features a large 18-inch display (165Hz 1440p or 480Hz 1080p) alongside the latest GeForce RTX laptop graphics, Intel's 13th-gen HX mobile CPUs, and even up to 9TB of internal storage via 2x 4TB and 2x 512GB PCIe NVMeM.2 SSDs.

It's a beast for sure, and even though it features a larger display, the overall size is similar to the Alienware m17, thanks to improved cooling and airflow. The Alienware m18 is also coming to Australia on March 3 with the GeForce RTX 4070 model featuring a price point of AUD 3999.

Alienware m16 with GeForce RTX 4080

Then there's the Alienware m16, which will debut in the US on February 9 and on March 3 in Australia. The GeForce RTX 4080 config here starts at USD 2599 (AUD price is TBC), with cheaper entry-level options also available. Alienware will roll out different GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops and configurations over time.

Alienware x16 with GeForce RTX 4080

There's also the Alienware x16, a slimmer and more sleek model; this one is set to hit Australia before the Alienware m18 - on February 28 - through the GeForce RTX 4080 config and carries a pretty hefty price tag of AUD 5499. This one hits the US on February 14, with the RTX 4080 config for USD 3099.

AMD-powered versions of these laptops are expected in Q2, with the more affordable Dell G15 and Dell G16 gaming laptops also set to arrive around this time.