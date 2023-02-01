All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Alienware's NVIDIA GeForce 40-series laptops debut next week

GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops make their debut this month, with Alienware lifting the lid on pricing and dates for its flagship models.

Published
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

Alienware has announced that its GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops are set to debut next week, with the Alienware m18 launching in the US on February 9 with a GeForce RTX 4080 starting from USD 2899. This is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6, 150W, 2280 MHz Boost version.

Alienware m18 with GeForce RTX 4080
Open Gallery 4

Alienware m18 with GeForce RTX 4080

The Alienware m18 features a large 18-inch display (165Hz 1440p or 480Hz 1080p) alongside the latest GeForce RTX laptop graphics, Intel's 13th-gen HX mobile CPUs, and even up to 9TB of internal storage via 2x 4TB and 2x 512GB PCIe NVMeM.2 SSDs.

It's a beast for sure, and even though it features a larger display, the overall size is similar to the Alienware m17, thanks to improved cooling and airflow. The Alienware m18 is also coming to Australia on March 3 with the GeForce RTX 4070 model featuring a price point of AUD 3999.

Alienware m16 with GeForce RTX 4080
Open Gallery 4

Alienware m16 with GeForce RTX 4080

Then there's the Alienware m16, which will debut in the US on February 9 and on March 3 in Australia. The GeForce RTX 4080 config here starts at USD 2599 (AUD price is TBC), with cheaper entry-level options also available. Alienware will roll out different GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops and configurations over time.

Alienware x16 with GeForce RTX 4080
Open Gallery 4

Alienware x16 with GeForce RTX 4080

There's also the Alienware x16, a slimmer and more sleek model; this one is set to hit Australia before the Alienware m18 - on February 28 - through the GeForce RTX 4080 config and carries a pretty hefty price tag of AUD 5499. This one hits the US on February 14, with the RTX 4080 config for USD 3099.

AMD-powered versions of these laptops are expected in Q2, with the more affordable Dell G15 and Dell G16 gaming laptops also set to arrive around this time.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

