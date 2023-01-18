All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Returnal PC specs are here: RTX 2070 Super needed for 1080p 60FPS High settings

Sony has released PC spec requirements for its latest PlayStation 5 exclusive game coming to PC, and older-gen CPUs and graphics cards are supported.

Returnal PC specs are here: RTX 2070 Super needed for 1080p 60FPS High settings
Published   |   Updated Wed, Jan 18 2023 5:29 PM CST
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

Sony and Housemarque have released spec requirements for Returnal's incoming PC port, and they're more lenient than other newer games.

Returnal PC specs are here: RTX 2070 Super needed for 1080p 60FPS High settings 2
Open Gallery 3

Want to try Returnal but aren't sure if your rig will support the game? Gamers with older hardware can breathe easy: Returnal's PC specs aren't extremely demanding. Users who are still rocking GTX 10 series GPUs can still get away with 1080p 60FPS in Returnal, but like any other game on the market today you'll need a hefty hardware boost to hit 4K 60FPS in Housemarque's bullet hell survival game.

Returnal's minimum PC specs will deliver 720p 60FPS gaming on the low preset. We're talking bottom of the barrel here. To play the game you'll need at least an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or an AMD Radeon RX 580, an Intel Core i5-6400 or an AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 60GB of HDD or SSD space.

One thing that stood out to me is the somewhat high hardware cost to hit 1080p 60FPS at High graphical preset. Housemarque wants you to have an NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super or an AMD Radeon RX 6700XT GPU, Intel i7-8700 and an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU to hit this perf target.

The devs confirm that both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology will "dial up your frame rate without compromising resolution."

The game will also feature ray-traced shadows and reflections, Ultrawide 21:9 and 32:9 ratios, full 3D audio support, and also makes use of the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller.

Returnal releases February 15, 2023 on PC. Check below for full PC spec requirements:

Returnal PC specs are here: RTX 2070 Super needed for 1080p 60FPS High settings 3
Open Gallery 3
Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$27.97$27.97$20.70
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/18/2023 at 5:28 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.