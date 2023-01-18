NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti could ship with a TGP of only 160W

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will reportedly launch with a TGP of only 160W, which would be 20% less than the Amper generation's GeForce RTX 306 Ti. Power efficiency has been one of the most impressive things of the new Ada Lovelace generation, so it's cool to see the power draw in the mid-range coming down.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition

The still-to-be-revealed GeForce RTX 4070 (the non-Ti model) will also feature a lower power rating than its Amper counterpart, with a TGP of only 200W. This news arrived courtesy of an established GPU leaker of pre-release information - @kopite7kimi.

We also got word that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will use the AD106-350-A1 chip, 4352 CUDA Cores, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory. It remains to be seen how well the RTX 4060 Ti performs against the RTX 3060 Ti. Still, as that GPU ended up being one of the most popular of the Ampere generation due to its impressive performance and reasonable price point, it wouldn't be unusual to expect a decent gen-on-gen performance uplift. Plus, all the benefits of the 40 Series, like DLSS 3.

According to previous rumors, even though the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will be small and draw far less power than the flagship RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 combo, it will still use the new PCIe Gen5 12VHPWR connector - an attempt by NVIDIA to make that the norm going forward.

With the GeForce RTX 4070 expected in Q1 2023, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is currently slated for Q2 2023. Though, as with anything in the GPU space, this could change - alongside the card's specs. We should expect to hear more about the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and mainstream GeForce RTX 4060 (which will probably end up being the top seller across the entire Ada range) in the coming months.