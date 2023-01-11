All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Meta is ending support for the original Oculus Quest VR headset

The Oculus Quest launches alongside the Oculus Rift S back in 2019 as an impressive all-in-one, and less than four years its support is being cut off.

The Oculus Quest launched in May 2019 alongside the Oculus Rift S and was a game-changer for consumer-grade VR. An all-in-one headset that didn't require a PC, with inside-out tracking and some great software support.

Meta is ending support for the original Oculus Quest VR headset 02
When it launched, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "This is it. This is the all-in-one VR experience that we have been waiting for. It's wireless, it's got hand presence, six degrees of freedom, and it runs Rift-quality experiences."

But, a recent email sent to users outlined that support for the original Oculus Quest (or Meta Quest) is wrapping up. The email notes that they'll still be able to use their Quest but won't be able to use social features. And presumably, the unit will no longer fall under the minimum spec requirements for upcoming games.

Access to Meta Horizon Home will cease completely on March 5, 2023, though system software, critical updates, and security patches will continue until 2024.

As a standalone VR headset, the original Quest was impressive. However, it was the post-launch addition of a PC-link cable and the superior hardware of the Meta Quest 2 that launched a little over a year later, in October of 2020, where it truly began to live up to the promise of portable VR.

Thanks partly to the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 SoC and beefier 6GB of memory. In 2021 the Meta Quest 2 received support for a 120 Hz mode, making it an excellent choice for PC VR thanks to the link cable, further separating it from the original Quest.

Although sunsetting a hardware product less than four years after its debut seems premature, it makes sense when you factor in the overall popularity of the Meta Quest 2 and Meta's upcoming Quest Pro.

NEWS SOURCE:uploadvr.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

