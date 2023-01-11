All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Sabrent creates the perfect Steam Deck dock with up to 4K 60Hz output

SSD-maker Sabrent has created a new USB-C dock that's a great fit for Valve's Steam Deck handheld hybrid, offering 95W with PowerDelivery 3.0 over USB-C.

Sabrent creates the perfect Steam Deck dock with up to 4K 60Hz output
Published Jan 11, 2023 3:34 PM CST
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

Looking for a dock for your Steam Deck that offers quick charging and expansive connectivity? Check out Sabrent's latest USB-C docking station.

Sabrent creates the perfect Steam Deck dock with up to 4K 60Hz output 1
Open Gallery 2

SSD-maker Sabrent has introduced its new 6-port DS-SD6P Docking Station that could be the best Steam Deck on the market so far. The dock station merges utility with functionality, offering an all-in-one solution for video output from slotted devices that support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (like the Steam Deck or the Nintendo Switch) at up to 4K 60FPS. The dock can simultaneously charge devices and output video, and uses PowerDelivery 3.0 to deliver up to 95W of charging power over USB-C.

Sabrent's 6-power docking station has 2x USB Type-C ports (one of which supports PowerDelivery and is used for input power for charging), HDMI 2.0 video output, and 3x USB Type-A ports for peripheral devices such as mice, keyboards, and external storage. The dock's low profile ensures devices have lots of clearance and ample breathing room, unlike the Nintendo Switch's OEM dock which effectively sandwiches the tablet in in a U-shaped design.

Sabrent notes that the dock is compatible with various operating systems like Windows, macOS and Linux, and works well with the Steam Deck.

This docking station has a minimalist design, so it doesn't get in your way, and it goes with everything. The sturdy, non-slip base makes sure it stays in place. It matches the Deck without the high cost and fits other USB-C devices like iPads, tablets, phones, and more.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced but we should have updates soon.

Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite - Yellow

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$199.95
$199.95$200.00$210.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/11/2023 at 3:34 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.