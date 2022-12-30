All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

There's one Silent Hill game that Konami hasn't revealed, but Taiwan spoiled it

Taiwan's games rating board has revealed art and an official plot description for Konami's new unannounced Silent Hill: The Short Message horror game.

There's one Silent Hill game that Konami hasn't revealed, but Taiwan spoiled it
Published Dec 30, 2022 3:39 PM CST
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

Taiwanese games rating board TESRI has once again listed an unannounced Silent Hill game, but this time there are pictures and a synopsis that spoils the plot.

There's one Silent Hill game that Konami hasn't revealed, but Taiwan spoiled it 3
3

A bit ago, Konami revealed a handful of new Silent Hill games including a fully-fledged remake of Silent Hill 2, Silent Hill Townfall, Silent Hill f, and a real-time interactive experience called Silent Hill Ascension. Konami has an extra game that it hasn't revealed yet, but the surprise has been spoiled by Taiwan's ratings committee.

Silent Hill: The Short Message has been rated by TESRI for the PlayStation 5 and actually includes a short snippet that outlines the plot of the game. If you've been paying attention to Silent Hill leaks, then you'll recognize The Short Message as the game that includes the bizarre post-it note monster in previously leaked images.

There's one Silent Hill game that Konami hasn't revealed, but Taiwan spoiled it 1
3

This is the second time the game has been rated by the TESRI, however we now have some images and the following description:

"Anita came to an abandoned apartment in order to meet her friend Maya, and somehow woke up to find herself trapped in it. She must escape her own fears and the monsters lurking in the corridors, discover the truth behind the events she's trapped in, and try to escape before her own trauma consumes her will to survive."

The Short Message is expected to be an introspective journey into the troubled psyche of a teenage girl plagued by depression, anxiety, and a fractured self-image--it's possible that these phantom emotions and mental traumas come to life as corporeal monsters that Anita has to defeat.

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding Director's Cut - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.51
$23.51$32.99$49.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/30/2022 at 3:39 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gamerating.org.tw

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.