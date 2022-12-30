There's one Silent Hill game that Konami hasn't revealed, but Taiwan spoiled it

Taiwanese games rating board TESRI has once again listed an unannounced Silent Hill game, but this time there are pictures and a synopsis that spoils the plot.

A bit ago, Konami revealed a handful of new Silent Hill games including a fully-fledged remake of Silent Hill 2, Silent Hill Townfall, Silent Hill f, and a real-time interactive experience called Silent Hill Ascension. Konami has an extra game that it hasn't revealed yet, but the surprise has been spoiled by Taiwan's ratings committee.

Silent Hill: The Short Message has been rated by TESRI for the PlayStation 5 and actually includes a short snippet that outlines the plot of the game. If you've been paying attention to Silent Hill leaks, then you'll recognize The Short Message as the game that includes the bizarre post-it note monster in previously leaked images.

This is the second time the game has been rated by the TESRI, however we now have some images and the following description:

"Anita came to an abandoned apartment in order to meet her friend Maya, and somehow woke up to find herself trapped in it. She must escape her own fears and the monsters lurking in the corridors, discover the truth behind the events she's trapped in, and try to escape before her own trauma consumes her will to survive."

The Short Message is expected to be an introspective journey into the troubled psyche of a teenage girl plagued by depression, anxiety, and a fractured self-image--it's possible that these phantom emotions and mental traumas come to life as corporeal monsters that Anita has to defeat.