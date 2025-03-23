All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Silent Hill f's official ban in Australia lifted by ratings authority

The Australian Classification Board has pulled its classification for Konami's Silent Hill f after the title was banned for sale across the country.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
Updated
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Australian Ratings Board initially banned Silent Hill f due to its content exceeding guidelines, classifying it as "Refused Classification." However, the classification was quickly removed, suggesting a review is underway. The game will need a new official classification before its release in Australia.

Less than 24 hours after reports began surfacing about the Australian Ratings Board (ACB) banning the sale of Silent Hill f across the country because its contents failed to meet criteria, the ACB has removed its classification.

Australian Ratings Board (ABC) website listing using Wayback Machine
3

It was only yesterday I reported the ACB classified Konami's upcoming Silent Hill f as "RC," which translates to "Refused Classification". The regulatory body of Australia that hands out ratings for media deemed the contents within Silent Hill f exceeded its guidelines, with the ACB stating on its website that any media with the RC classification "cannot be sold, hired, advertised or legally imported in Australia."

"Material classified as RC contains content that is outside generally-accepted community standards and exceeds what can be included in the R 18+ and X 18+ ratings," states the ACB website

This rating of Silent Hill f banned the sale of the game across the country, and the ACB didn't provide any details as to what specifically pushed the upcoming game over the line. However, it seems that the decision has now been revoked in just the last couple of hours, as the official website listing showcasing the rating for the game has now been removed. We can see the RC classification using the Wayback machine and dialing it back to just two days ago, but when loading the webpage today, we get "You are not authorized to access this page."

Australian Ratings Board (ACB) removes Silent Hill f classification
3

Judging by the removal of the rating following the reports of the game being banned in Australia, it appears the official stamp by the ACB is currently under review, as the game will need to receive an official classification of some kind before it's released in Australia.

I have contacted Konami about ACB's rating and will follow up with another story once I receive a response.

NEWS SOURCES:classification.gov.au, tweaktown.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

