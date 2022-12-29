All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Gran Turismo 7 PC port is not in active development, Polyphony Digital confirms

Sony's best-selling first-party PlayStation series may not come to PC for some time as Polyphony confirms it is not actively developing GT7 for PC.

Published Dec 29, 2022 9:26 AM CST
Gran Turismo is officially the best-selling first-party PlayStation franchise in history, and it may take a while longer before it shows up on PC.

A bit ago, Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi appeared to say that Gran Turismo 7 could arrive on PC. This led to a lot of speculation that the studio was actively exploring opportunities to bring the landmark racing series to PC for the first time, and possibly even developing and/or optimizing a PC version.

Now Yamauchi clarifies these reports by saying Polyphony is not actively working on a PC version of Gran Turismo 7 or any other Gran Turismo game.

Here's what Yamauchi said in a recent interview with Japanese gaming website Game Watch, as translated by GT Planet user flimmelblitz:

Q: "Some media outlets are reporting that you're researching and even developing a PC version of GT7. Is that true?"

A: "That is not correct. I said that 'we stay open to all possible options.' So the probability for a PC version may not actually be zero, but if you want to know what we're actually doing, the answer is nothing. There's nothing to talk about."

Releasing the best-selling PlayStation franchise on PC could be a big move for Sony. We've seen multiple high-profile PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games cross over to PC over the years starting with Horizon Zero Dawn and more recently Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Sony expects PC to be a significant contributor to its fiscal year earnings with a projected $300 million to be earned during the year.

In a 25th anniversary celebration post, Yamauchi had previously confirmed that the Gran Turismo franchise has sold over 90 million units worldwide across all PlayStation console generations.

