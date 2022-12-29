All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Deathloop 2: Colt's voice actor teases sequel or possible DLC expansion

Deathloop voice actor Jason Kelley may have let slip that Arkane is working on a sequel, an expansion, or new content for the innovative FPS franchise.

Published Dec 29, 2022 3:12 AM CST
It looks like Arkane could be developing more content for its new Deathloop franchise, possibly a fully-fledged sequel or a new expansion.

A recent interview with Deathloop voice actors Jason Kelley, who plays Colt, and Ozioma Akagha, who plays Julianna, may have confirmed that more games and experiences in the lauded grindhouse series may be on the way.

"Do you know the codenames or anything they were using for the game?" the interviewer asked.

"Yes, but I can't say them because they're still sometimes hiring us under the codenames," Kelley said, eyes widening to the size of saucers once he realized what he said. "Did I just say something that I shouldn't have said?"

"I can tell you nothing," Akagha added.

A sequel makes sense considering Deathloop technically is and isn't a new franchise. It's a new series but it also takes place in the Dishonored universe, possibly in a different timeline. We could see a new entry that merges or even bridges Deathloop and Dishonored in some interesting way.

It's also possible that Arkane is making a DLC or expansion to Deathloop and its next major production will be an entirely separate title...however Deathloop's critical acclaim could warrant a sequel and Microsoft does need more first-party content for its console and PC gaming ecosystem.

Arkane is indeed ramping up its workforce for its next AAA game.

Between its Austin, Texas and Lyon, France branches the game developer is hiring 30 people across all disciplines from animators and artists to engineers and combat designers.

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, artstation.com

    Newsletter Subscription
