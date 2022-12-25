Final Fantasy 16 will flex the PlayStation 5's power, Yoshi-P says

Final Fantasy 16 should be a true next-gen spectacle that leverages the full power of the PlayStation 5's higher-end capabilities.

First-party games usually look the best on any console, whether it's games like Gears of War 5 on the Xbox Series X or Horizon Forbidden West on the PS5. Square Enix is promising to make Final Fantasy XVI shine on PS5 and based on the screenshots and footage we've seen, it could be one of the best-looking third-party games on the platform.

During a recent Final Fantasy XIV livestream, Yoshi-P had some interesting things to say about the development of Final Fantasy XVI and how it will look and play on the PS5. The producer says that FF16 will essentially be a testament to the PlayStation 5's enthusiast-grade performance.

Yoshi-P also commented that the recent Final Fantasy XVI Revenge trailer was all in real-time: "It's all real-time rendering. No loading! It's become a game that is like 'look at the power of the PS5!" Yoshida-san said during the stream, as translated by Genki.

The game should shine even brighter on PC, where DirectStorage functionality can be tapped for explosively fast loading sequences and much more optimized gameplay (Square Enix has implemented DirectStorage capabilities with Forspoken, the first PC game that will leverage the new tech).

However it may be some time before FF16 comes to PC. The publisher previously confirmed that the new fantasy RPG will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 for at least 6 months after release, however it is believed that the game will never come to Xbox platforms due to a pre-existing agreement between Sony and Square Enix.

Final Fantasy XVI will release on June 23, 2022 on PlayStation 5. No other platforms have been announced.