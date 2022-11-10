Final Fantasy XVI is only exclusive to PlayStation 5 for six months after launch

Final Fantasy XVI launches Summer 2023 on PlayStation 5, and depending on its actual launch date the game could also release on other platforms next year as well.

We know that Square Enix's new mainline Final Fantasy game is exclusive to PlayStation 5, but for how long? Sony revealed the news in a new PlayStation promo reel which confirms Final Fantasy 16 is only exclusive to PS5 consoles for six months after launch.

"Final Fantasy XVI anticipated Summer 2023. PS5 exclusive for six months," the video says.

It's implied the Final Fantasy XVI could launch on PC and or Xbox in 2023 as well--if the game launches in June, of course. The latter may never happen though...and we might not see the game launch on Xbox in any fashion.

This falls in line with previous exclusivity deals, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, which was also exclusive to PS5 for six months.

Square Enix has a history with these kinds of staggered releases. The idea is to make lucrative exclusivity deals with platform-holders like Sony and then recapture sales later on on other systems. The publisher did this with Final Fantasy VII Remake, which launched first on PS4 in April 2020, and then re-released in 2021 on PS5 with an expansion attached. Seven months later, the Remake re-release was also launched on the Epic Games Store. And then seven months after that, Final Fantasy Remake Intergrade was launched on Steam. That's about as staggered as it gets.

Except Final Fantasy 7 Remake hasn't yet been released on Xbox...and it may never actually launch on the platform.