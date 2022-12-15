KIOXIA CM6 and CD6 series SSDs receve Windows Server 2022 certification

KIOXIA has proudly announced that its CM6 and CD6 series of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs as well as its PM6 series of 24G SAS SSDs have secured themselves Microsoft Windows Server 2022 Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) certification.

This allows the aforementioned KIOXIA SSDs to be used with Windows Server 2022 SDDC solutions that utilize Storage Spaces Direct, with certification of KIOXIA's SSDs conducted by Microsoft to ensure the compatibility and performance KIOXIA's CM6, CD6, and PM6 series SSDs.

As for Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct, it's a feature built into Windows Server that creates a software-defined software solution, which combines SSDs on clustered servers, allowing them to share the storage resources in converted and hyperconverged IT infrastructures. This means users can scale out storage capacity by simply adding in more drives or more servers into their cluster, with Storage Spaces Direct automatically onboarding the new drives, and rebalancing the storage pool.

Steve Weinger, senior director of marketing, business development and ecosystems for KIOXIA America, Inc. said: "At KIOXIA, we constantly strive to improve upon the past. By utilizing the latest generation KIOXIA BiCS FLASHTM 3D flash memory and our SSD controller technologies, we are able to do just that - and theerformance capabilities of KIOXIA SSDs continues toincrease rapidly. Software-defined storage solutions, such as Microsoft SDDC, can take advantage of these performance improvements and deliver cost-effective, reliable storage

solutions for customers".

