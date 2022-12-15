All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

KIOXIA CM6 and CD6 series SSDs receve Windows Server 2022 certification

KIOXIA announces its CM6 and CD6 series of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs and PM6 series 24G SAS SSDs receive Microsoft Windows Server 2022 certification.

KIOXIA CM6 and CD6 series SSDs receve Windows Server 2022 certification
Published Dec 15, 2022 1:08 AM CST
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

KIOXIA has proudly announced that its CM6 and CD6 series of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs as well as its PM6 series of 24G SAS SSDs have secured themselves Microsoft Windows Server 2022 Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) certification.

This allows the aforementioned KIOXIA SSDs to be used with Windows Server 2022 SDDC solutions that utilize Storage Spaces Direct, with certification of KIOXIA's SSDs conducted by Microsoft to ensure the compatibility and performance KIOXIA's CM6, CD6, and PM6 series SSDs.

KIOXIA CM6 and CD6 series SSDs receve Windows Server 2022 certification 05
2

As for Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct, it's a feature built into Windows Server that creates a software-defined software solution, which combines SSDs on clustered servers, allowing them to share the storage resources in converted and hyperconverged IT infrastructures. This means users can scale out storage capacity by simply adding in more drives or more servers into their cluster, with Storage Spaces Direct automatically onboarding the new drives, and rebalancing the storage pool.

Steve Weinger, senior director of marketing, business development and ecosystems for KIOXIA America, Inc. said: "At KIOXIA, we constantly strive to improve upon the past. By utilizing the latest generation KIOXIA BiCS FLASHTM 3D flash memory and our SSD controller technologies, we are able to do just that - and theerformance capabilities of KIOXIA SSDs continues toincrease rapidly. Software-defined storage solutions, such as Microsoft SDDC, can take advantage of these performance improvements and deliver cost-effective, reliable storage

solutions for customers".

As own Storage God, Jon Coulter, reviewed KIOXIA's impressively huge 6.4TB enterprise SSD in the form of the CM6-V, which you can read about here.

Buy at Amazon

KIOXIA EXCERIA 960 GB SATA 6Gbit/s 2.5-inch SSD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$112.81
$112.81$109.06$109.93
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/15/2022 at 1:08 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.