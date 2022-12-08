Adobe announces artists can sell AI-generated artwork on Adobe Stock

Adobe is excited to announce that it is now accepting submissions of AI-generated art from artists around the world for sale on its platform, according to an exclusive report from Axios.

The use of artificial intelligence in art and design has been growing rapidly in recent years, and Adobe is at the forefront of this movement. According to Adobe, AI-generated art has the potential to revolutionize the way that art is created and consumed. It offers a unique opportunity for artists to explore new creative possibilities and to produce one-of-a-kind pieces of art that are created using cutting-edge technology.

Artists interested in submitting their AI-generated art for sale on Adobe Stock can do so through the company's website. Its team will review each submission and provide feedback on the quality and originality of the artwork. Once a submission is accepted, the artist will be able to set their own pricing and will earn a royalty on each sale of their art.

Notably, the submission will have to adhere to Adobe's new Generative AI Content Guidelines that require a model release for any image containing a realistic depiction of a real person, a property release for any IP characters, brands, etc. Essentially, all of the necessary legal rights to be able to sell an image.

Adobe is looking forward to seeing the creativity and innovation that artists will bring to the world of AI-generated art. To learn more about the program and to submit artwork for sale, you can visit the Adobe Stock website, or guidelines here.