Logitech's new MX Creative Console is like a Stream Deck for Adobe creators

The new MX Creative Console from Logitech offers a tactile set of controls for digital creators looking to streamline their workflows.

Published
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

Logitech has launched the new MX Creative Console for digital creators and those who spend a lot of time inside Adobe apps. Designed to streamline workflows with instant access to essential controls, it looks like the Elgato Stream Deck. However, this isn't primarily aimed at PC gamers and streamers.

It comes equipped with tailored plugins for Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom Classic, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Audition, and Adobe Illustrator, which makes it a highly sought-after tool for digital creators. OF course, it supports full customization to support a broader range of apps.

The MX Creative Console comprises two units: a keypad with dynamic display keys or buttons and a large dial-pad optimized for navigation. Video editors will immediately see how the MX Creative Console's design could streamline productivity just by looking at it.

The Logitech MX Creative Console is priced at $199.99 USD and is expected to be available the week of October 15. Pre-orders are now open. As a nice bonus, each unit comes with a complimentary three-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps membership.

"Digital creativity is undergoing a massive transformation, constantly evolving the way people create. The MX Creative Console is designed to help people redefine their workflow, enabling them to work smarter and faster," said Anatoliy Polyanker, general manager of the MX Business Unit at Logitech.

"With the latest additions to the Logitech MX Ecosystem, the MX Creative Console and recently-announced MX Ink, we are tapping into the key trends of democratizing digital creation, 3D design and spatial computing, and AI-enabled workflows."

NEWS SOURCE:logitech.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

