ASUS confirms TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU clock speeds: up to 2615MHz

ASUS has officially confirmed some specifications -- and, more importantly, the GPU clock frequencies -- of its upcoming TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards.

The upcoming ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX and TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards were the first custom Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs to be unveiled a couple of weeks ago, rocking a custom 3.6-slot triple-fan design, and 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

ASUS has confirmed that its upcoming TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX and TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards will have a "default" and "OC" mode that can be tweaked through their in-house ASUS GPU Tweak software. You'll be able to push them further, but these are the "default" and "OC" modes that ASUS is comfortable pushing out of the box.

By default, the ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC Edition features the Navi 31-based GPU from AMD with its new RDNA 3 GPU architecture spooling around inside, joined by 24GB of GDDR6 memory. ASUS will have the default GPU boost clocks at 2615MHz, while the GPU game clock will hit up to 2455MHz... all in OC mode, of course.

The default mode will see GPU boost clocks of up to 2565MHz on the ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC Edition graphics card, while the GPU game clock will reach 2395MHz.

The slightly cut-down ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT OC Edition will have GPU boost clocks of up to 2535MHz, while the GPU game clock will reach up to 2455MHz under the GPU game clocks. This is once again with the OC mode enabled, while the default mode will see GPU clocks reaching 2565MHz, while the GPU game clock will be up to 2395MHz.

This means that the ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC Edition has a 2.6% factory overclock over the reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX in default mode, but in OC mode that hikes up to 4.6% above AMD's own reference GPU specs on the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

ASUS has a 4.1% factory overclock on its slightly cut-down TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT OC Edition graphics card in default mode over the reference Radeon RX 7900 XT from AMD, while in OC mode it's slightly higher at a 5.6% bump over the reference Radeon RX 7900 XT.

ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC Edition

OC mode:

up to 2615 MHz (Boost Clock) +4.6%

up to 2455 MHz (Game Clock) +6.7%

Default mode:

up to 2565 MHz (Boost Clock) +2.6%

up to 2395 MHz (Game Clock) +4.1%

ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT OC Edition

OC mode:

up to 2535 MHz (Boost Clock) +5.6%

up to 2175 MHz (Game Clock) +8.7%

Default mode: