ASUS unveils new Radeon RX 7900 TUF series: 3 x 8-pin power connectors

AMD has officially unveiled its new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards, and now AIB partners can unveil their custom Radeon RX 7900 series GPU designs.

ASUS is here with its new TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX and TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card, both featuring a triple-slot and triple-fan design. Both of the new cards will require 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, up from the 2 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors on AMD's in-house reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards.

Remember that AMD includes the brand new DisplayPort 2.1 connector on its new Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs, which can drive 8K 165Hz and 4K 480Hz (and an incredible 1440p at 900Hz). The new ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs are the first graphics cards from ASUS that rock the new DisplayPort 2.1 connector.

ASUS hasn't detailed the pricing of its upcoming TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards, but with AMD kicking things off at $999 for the flagship Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX we should expect $1200-$1300 or more for the ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

AMD has pricing starting at $899 for its Radeon RX 7900 XT (that extra "X" is important) so we could expect $1000-$1150 for the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. We shouldn't have much longer to find out.