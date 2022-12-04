SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 7900 series reference GPUs turn up on Amazon

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards are only a week or so from release -- December 13 to be precise -- but now SAPPHIRE's own Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT reference graphics cards have been spotted on Amazon.

SAPPHIRE's official Amazon US store has both of the cards listed in reference form, which are no different to AMD's in-house Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT reference graphics cards. Just to note, they are the reference GPUs... not the factory-overclocked, custom models with higher-end, better cooling solutions. But, you do have the standard dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, versus the 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors on SAPPHIRE's higher-end Radeon RX 7900 series solutions.

SAPPHIRE's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX reference card (source: Amazon)

The two cards spotted on Amazon are: the Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (21322-01-20G) Gaming Graphics Card with 24GB GDDR6, AMD RDNA 3, as well as the cut-down Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT (21323-01-20G) Gaming Graphics Card with 20GB GDDR6, AMD RDNA 3.

SAPPHIRE's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX + 7900 XT reference cards (source: Amazon)

As for the new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card it's powered by the new RDNA 3 GPU architecture, offering 96 CUs, and a 2.3GHz GPU game clock across its 12288 cores. AMD slaps a large 24GB of GDDR6 memory, matching its competitor in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of GDDR6X.

SAPPHIRE's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX + 7900 XT reference cards (source: Amazon)

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and its 24GB of GDDR6 memory is spread out on a 384-bit memory bus, joined by 96MB of Infinity Cache (lower than the 128MB of Infinity Cache on Navi 21-powered GPUs) which offers up to an insane 5.3TB/sec of memory bandwidth (yes, you read that correctly). AMD has a 355W TBP (Total Board Power) for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, only 55W more than the Radeon RX 7900 XT (300W).

AMD's second Navi 31-powered card is the new Radeon RX 7900 XT with 84 CUs and a 2GHz game clock. There's 20GB of GDDR6 memory on the Radeon RX 7900 XT spread out on a 320-bit memory bus, with 300W TBP.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards both launch on December 13, so we aren't far away from RDNA 3 at all anymore.