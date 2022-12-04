PowerColor releases the hounds: intros Radeon RX 7900 XTX, RX 7900 XT Hellhound

PowerColor has shown off a bit more of its upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT Hellhound graphics cards, ahead of the big Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT launch on December 13.

The new PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT Hellhound graphics cards will both sport a 14-layer PCB, with a 20-phase VRM which matches the just-teased SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 7900 series NITRO graphic cards. However, PowerColor will require dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors which brings the Radeon RX 7900 series Hellhound cards in line with AMD's own in-house reference RX 7900 series design.

Popular Now: SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 7900 series reference GPUs turn up on Amazon

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

PowerColor is using a huge GPU direct-contact copper plate area that measures in at 91 x 89 x 2.6mm, which will cover both the GPU and the GDDR6 memory: both the 24GB GDDR6 on the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound and the 20GB of GDDR6 on the Radeon RX 7900 XT Hellhound graphics cards.

The company says that it has made improvements to the fan design as well, something that will reduce temperatures by up to 3C compared to the previous-gen Hellhound series graphics cards.

PowerColor's new Radeon RX 7900 series Hellhound graphics cards will be a step under the company's flagship Radeon RX 7900 series Red Devil graphics cards, which are beasts with 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, and an even higher-end, more advanced design.

We'll know everything we need to know about these new PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 series Hellhound, and Radeon RX 7900 series Red Devil graphics cards, on December 13 when AMD finally unleashes its new RDNA 3 GPU architecture, and Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards.

As for the new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card it's powered by the new RDNA 3 GPU architecture, offering 96 CUs, and a 2.3GHz GPU game clock across its 12288 cores. AMD slaps a large 24GB of GDDR6 memory, matching its competitor in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of GDDR6X.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and its 24GB of GDDR6 memory is spread out on a 384-bit memory bus, joined by 96MB of Infinity Cache (lower than the 128MB of Infinity Cache on Navi 21-powered GPUs) which offers up to an insane 5.3TB/sec of memory bandwidth (yes, you read that correctly). AMD has a 355W TBP (Total Board Power) for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, only 55W more than the Radeon RX 7900 XT (300W).

AMD's second Navi 31-powered card is the new Radeon RX 7900 XT with 84 CUs and a 2GHz game clock. There's 20GB of GDDR6 memory on the Radeon RX 7900 XT spread out on a 320-bit memory bus, with 300W TBP.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards both launch on December 13, so we aren't far away from RDNA 3 at all anymore.