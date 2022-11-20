PowerColor shows off Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil graphics card

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards are nearly here if you can believe it, and while we've seen ASUS show off its custom Radeon RX 7900 series cards... now it's time for PowerColor to come out of the shadows with a tease of its new cards.

PowerColor has teased its Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT Red Devil graphics cards, posting to their official Facebook page to show off the new cards. PowerColor refers to "Devil 13" for these cards, adding that the ruler of the underworld created a new Devil to rise from the underworld and master all creatures...

3

PowerColor's new Radeon RX 7900 series "Red Devil" graphics card

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

PowerColor added that "Red Devil as he was named" known to be the only Devil beside his creator to master all elements of the Pentagon: Earth, Water, Fire, Wind and Void.

Alrighty. Sounds like some demonic spell or something guys, it's just a graphics card. But anyway, underneath of that will be AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-powered Navi 31 GPU -- the world's first consumer-focused GPU chiplet, using GCDs (Graphics Compute Dies) and MCDs (Memory Compute Dies) -- battling it out with NVIDIA's second-fastest Ada Lovelace GPU, the GeForce RTX 4080.

The company didn't confirm if this is the new flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil, or the slightly cut-down Radeon RX 7900 XT Red Devil, but I'd put money on this being the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil graphics card. I'm sure PowerColor will have a Radeon RX 7900 XT Red Devil as well, it would be a pity if they didn't considering how close they'll be in performance.

3

PowerColor posted about their Radeon RX 7900 series "Red Devil" graphics cards on their Facebook page, explaining:

🔥🔥「The darkness dominator: Red Devil」🔥🔥

With its restless desire to rule the universe but no wish to see any light,

Devil 13, the ruler of the underworld created a new Devil to rise from the underworld and master all creatures.

Red Devil as he was named,

known to be the only Devil besides his creator to master all elements of the Pentagon;

Earth, Water, Fire, Wind and Void,

it's presence was feared by all corners of the new world.

Ever since, no one dared to challenge Devil's true gaming empire 😈😈