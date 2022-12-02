All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's new Radeon 22.11.2 drivers: ready for The Callisto Protocol

AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.11.2 drivers support The Callisto Protocol, Need for Speed Unbound, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update.

Published Dec 2, 2022 10:27 PM CST
AMD has just released their new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.11.2 drivers, which are ready for the launches of The Callisto Protocol, and more.

The new AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.11.2 drivers are in beta form, which has optimizations built-in for The Callisto Protocol, Need for Speed Unbound, and the upcoming Witcher 3: Wild Hunt "Next-Gen Update" which is right around the corner.

Not only that, but AMD has fixed some issues along the way with the new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.11.2 drivers, where Radeon RX 6000 series GPU owners with driver timeout or black screen issues during video playback and window switching on 240Hz monitors are now resolved. Not only that but other issues including stuttering during video playback using hardware acceleration on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs and Firefox is now resolved, too.

You can download AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.11.2 drivers right here (546MB download)

Fixed Issues

  • During video playback and window switching, an intermittent driver timeout or black screen may occur on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs using some 240Hz refresh rate displays or high refresh rate primary display plus low refresh rate secondary display configurations.
  • Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.
  • AMDRSServ.exe may cause GPU utilization to remain at 100% after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.
  • An intermittent driver timeout or black screen may occur while videos are playing in VRChat™ on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, amd.com

