AMD's new Radeon 22.11.2 drivers: ready for The Callisto Protocol

AMD has just released their new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.11.2 drivers, which are ready for the launches of The Callisto Protocol, and more.

The new AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.11.2 drivers are in beta form, which has optimizations built-in for The Callisto Protocol, Need for Speed Unbound, and the upcoming Witcher 3: Wild Hunt "Next-Gen Update" which is right around the corner.

Not only that, but AMD has fixed some issues along the way with the new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.11.2 drivers, where Radeon RX 6000 series GPU owners with driver timeout or black screen issues during video playback and window switching on 240Hz monitors are now resolved. Not only that but other issues including stuttering during video playback using hardware acceleration on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs and Firefox is now resolved, too.

You can download AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.11.2 drivers right here (546MB download)

Fixed Issues