Drivers can expect Corvette sub brand focused on both ICE and electric cars

Well, it looks like an electric Corvette and other models will be included in a new Corvette sub-brand from GM and Chevrolet - as GM looks ahead to EVs.

Published Nov 29, 2022 11:45 PM CST
General Motors will help the Chevrolet Corvette evolve into a sub-brand that includes both electric vehicles and traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. An electric Corvette is expected sometime in 2023, and a track-specific C8 is also in the works for 2024.

The thought of an electric Corvette is rather intriguing, as the car will benefit from instant torque when the driver hits the accelerator. Long-time Corvette fans will probably need an adjustment period when the car goes electric - and GM will still hear from enthusiasts that don't like what they see. However, Car and Driver chatted with someone from the GM Tech Center to learn the following:

"Corvette is not just a brand. It's a constantly evolving system paired with a dramatically different user experience."

"The aim is not to beat Taycan and Cayenne at their own game but to create three American legends capable of breaking new ground by making the essence of Corvette scalable. To do so, that essence must at all times be in a state of progressive flux."

There is a wide mix of different GM models expected in the next few years, both EV and ICE models for possible auto buyers to choose from. The Buick Electra E4 and Electra E5 are models for the Chinese market, with the E5 serving as a new flagship car from the US automaker.

GM has an extremely ambitious EV strategy, including plans to launch cars, SUVs, trucks, crossover, and luxury vehicles - with an aim of "EVs for everyone." The GM Defense branch is currently working with the US Department of Defense to develop battery solutions, while the automaker also promotes its GM Energy effort.

NEWS SOURCE:caranddriver.com

