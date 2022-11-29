All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, GeForce GTX 1660 series GPUs reportedly discontinued

NVIDIA has reportedly discontinued the GeForce RTX 2060 and GeForce GTX 1660 graphics cards, moving onto the GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs instead.

Published Nov 29, 2022 8:23 PM CST
NVIDIA has reportedly discontinued production of their GeForce RTX 2060, GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, GeForce GTX 1660, and GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER graphics cards... with plans moving onto the GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs moving forward.

If you rewind the clock, the GeForce RTX 2060 and GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER graphics cards are based on the Turing GPU architecture and were released back in 2019. Sure, there have been upgrades in that time, with the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER released later, as well as being upgraded with the 12GB model in 2021.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, GeForce GTX 1660 series GPUs reportedly discontinued 02
However, NVIDIA's older-gen GeForce GTX 1660 and GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER graphics cards are a bit old in the tooth now... lacking features like ray tracing and DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technologies. AIB partners are currently getting rid of their existing stock of GeForce RTX 2060, GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, GeForce GTX 1660, and GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER graphics cards, and pumping up the manufacturing of GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs in their replacement.

The post explains that NVIDIA has basically decided to stop production of the GeForce RTX 2060 and GeForce GTX 1660 graphics cards, with four of the cards in the series now discontinued -- the GeForce RTX 2060, GeForce RTX 2060, GeForce GTX 1660, and GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER -- with production "completely stopped" until the inventory is all dried up.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, GeForce GTX 1660 series GPUs reportedly discontinued 01
Once the inventory of these four graphics cards is finished, they will "fully transfer" to the GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, with AIB partners now needing to get rid of their inventories of the GeForce RTX 2060, GeForce RTX 2060, GeForce GTX 1660, and GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER graphics cards.

The post notes that some AIB partners have already gotten rid of their GeForce RTX 2060 and GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER graphics cards, while there is a "small amount of inventory" of the GeForce GTX 1660 and GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER graphics cards. At present, the post continues that the GeForce GTX 1650 and GeForce GTX 1630 graphics cards are both on sale now, while future models of NVIDIA and AIB cards will be "fully changed" to the GeForce RTX 30 series "strategic planning based on sales of series models".

NVIDIA still has its Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3060 series GPUs on the market, which are sold for around $285 and $335, respectively. We should see NVIDIA moving down these cards lower into their stack, as the Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will be launching in the New Year.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

