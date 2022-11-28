All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's new Sapphire Rapids-ready W790 motherboards listed early, costs $960

Intel's new Sapphire Rapids 'Fishhawk Falls' Xeon CPU to be revealed in February 2023, with April 2023 release... and now a tease of the new W790 chipset.

Published Nov 28, 2022 9:45 PM CST
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

Intel is reportedly gearing up for a February 2023 reveal of its next-gen HEDT platform in the form of the upcoming Sapphire Rapids "Fishhawk Falls" Xeon CPUs... but with it we'll see the W790 chipset, and now, we have a Canadian retailer listing pricing for a W790 motherboard real, real early.

Intel's upcoming 4th Gen Xeon Scalable CPU will be based on the Sapphire Rapids CPU architecture, which will be unveiled on January 10 according to the latest rumors... meanwhile, Canadian retailer ATIC has listed -- very early, very, very early I might add -- the SuperMicro X13SWA motherboard which is based on the upcoming W790 chipset.

Intel's new Sapphire Rapids-ready W790 motherboards listed early, costs $960 05
2

SuperMicro X13WSA-TF motherboard based on the W790 chipset (source: ATIC)

The new W790 chipset from Intel is enjoying some early specifications from ATIC, where the motherboard should have 6 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, dual 10GbE ethernet ports, and in the larger E-ATXD form factor. Note that there's no PCIe 5.0 support here, while the LGA-4677 socket is going to be the star of the show here, housing that next-gen Sapphire Rapids CPU.

ATIC has the upcoming SuperMicro X13SWA-TF motherboard listed for $1290 CAD, which converts over to around $963 USD or so. Remember this is an early listing, so the pricing and specifications are subject to change as usual. We should have more information in the coming weeks, and more so at CES 2023 which kicks off in January 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Intel looks like it's preparing itself to battle against competitor AMD in the HEDT market once again, with their consumer-focused Core-S series processors, business-focused Core vPRO processors, and the HEDT and server-aimed Xeon processors. AMD on the other hand has its consumer-focused Ryzen CPUs, business-aimed Ryzen PRO, and HEDT-focused Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, atic.ca, tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

