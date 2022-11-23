Intel 'On Demand' pay-as-you-go feature unlocks features on data center CPUs

Intel is now hiding features of its new data center CPUs behind a paywall, with the introduction of its new "On Demand" service, effectively a pay-as-you-go service for CPUs that unlocks features as you go (and costing you money).

The new "On Demand" service from Intel will be for their data center customers for now, but I'm sure this is going to shift into consumer CPUs as the years go by, and in some cases it'll be alright -- a data center CPU can get upgraded with new features without a full CPU upgrade -- but it starts a dark path.

Intel has two different models on offer with its new On Demand program: the "Consumption Model" and "Activation Model". The Consumption Model is metered, with flexible consumption to scale performance while the Activation Model is licensed with a one-time feature and software activation.

The pay-as-you-go CPU game isn't totally new for Intel, as it had the Intel Upgrade Service that allowed unlocks of bigger cache or technologies like Hyper-Threading support on particular low-end SKUs of CPUs. It didn't really work out too well, so Intel being Intel, the company is trying again. There aren't many details on the new On Demand program outside what we've got here, but we should expect more details in the New Year.

Intel explains its new On Demand service: "Align your infrastructure investment with your business demands with Intel's API-enabled business offerings that deliver flexible consumption and configurations".

Intel will offer on-demand technology upgrades through its new service including Software Guard Extensions, Dynamic Load Balancer (DLB), Intel Data Streaming Accelerator (DSA), Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator (IAA), Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator, and Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT) to accelerate specific workloads.

We should expect more details on the new Intel On Demand service at CES 2023, which is right around the corner in January 2023 (if you can believe we're only weeks away from 2023). Intel's next-gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" platform will be unleashed on January 10, 2023... if there are no more delays, that is.

