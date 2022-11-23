All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel 'On Demand' pay-as-you-go feature unlocks features on data center CPUs

Intel introduces its new 'On Demand' service for data center CPUs, unlocking particular features that the company calls 'Software Defined Silicon'

Published Nov 23, 2022 6:29 PM CST
1 minute & 54 seconds read time

Intel is now hiding features of its new data center CPUs behind a paywall, with the introduction of its new "On Demand" service, effectively a pay-as-you-go service for CPUs that unlocks features as you go (and costing you money).

The new "On Demand" service from Intel will be for their data center customers for now, but I'm sure this is going to shift into consumer CPUs as the years go by, and in some cases it'll be alright -- a data center CPU can get upgraded with new features without a full CPU upgrade -- but it starts a dark path.

Intel has two different models on offer with its new On Demand program: the "Consumption Model" and "Activation Model". The Consumption Model is metered, with flexible consumption to scale performance while the Activation Model is licensed with a one-time feature and software activation.

The pay-as-you-go CPU game isn't totally new for Intel, as it had the Intel Upgrade Service that allowed unlocks of bigger cache or technologies like Hyper-Threading support on particular low-end SKUs of CPUs. It didn't really work out too well, so Intel being Intel, the company is trying again. There aren't many details on the new On Demand program outside what we've got here, but we should expect more details in the New Year.

Intel explains its new On Demand service: "Align your infrastructure investment with your business demands with Intel's API-enabled business offerings that deliver flexible consumption and configurations".

Intel will offer on-demand technology upgrades through its new service including Software Guard Extensions, Dynamic Load Balancer (DLB), Intel Data Streaming Accelerator (DSA), Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator (IAA), Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator, and Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT) to accelerate specific workloads.

We should expect more details on the new Intel On Demand service at CES 2023, which is right around the corner in January 2023 (if you can believe we're only weeks away from 2023). Intel's next-gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" platform will be unleashed on January 10, 2023... if there are no more delays, that is.

Security Upgrade

  • Intel® Software Guard Extensions

Communications & Storage Suite

  • Intel® Quick Assist Technology
  • Intel® Dynamic Load Balancer
  • Intel® Data Streaming Accelerator (when applicable)

Analytics Suite

  • Intel® In-Memory Analytics Accelerator
  • Intel® Data Streaming Accelerator (when applicable)
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, intel.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

