AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 'Storm Peak' CPU teased: 96 cores, 192 threads

AMD is gearing up for the unleashing of its next-gen Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series "Storm Peak" CPUs, with another tease at the monster everything-crunching Zen 4 processors.

The new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series "Storm Peak" CPUs have been spotted with AMD OPN codes scooped by Einstein @ Home, with three different chips teased: AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000884-21_N (96 Core / 192 Thread), AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000884-20_Y (96 Core / 192 Thread), and finally AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000454-20_Y (64 Core / 128 Thread).

AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series "Storm Peak" CPUs (source: Einstein @ Home)

OPN codes are just AMD product codes, with the base clocks switched out so we don't know what CPU frequencies to expect on these chips just yet... as they're finalized closer to these CPUs becoming a reality. We can see the flagship AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000884-21_N (96 Core / 192 Thread) processor there, rocking 96 cores and 192 threads which is an insane amount of CPU power.

We should expect one of the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series "Storm Peak" CPUs to have a 2.0GHz base clock, and another with a 2.1GHz base clock... but we don't know what boost CPU clocks these 96-core, 192-thread bad boys will reach, but it should be a decent chunk up from the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs that were released into the DIY market just a few months ago now.

AMD's flagship 96-core, 192-thread CPU should have 12 CCDs which matches the just-released EPYC 9004 series CPUs, but EPYC processors power supercomputers and clusters... while Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors are for those who need lots of CPU cores and threads, and lots of power... but on their desktop. There is a magnitude of use cases for huge CPU thread counts, but gamers won't be picking these up to play Crysis, don't worry.

When will AMD announce their next-gen Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series "Storm Peak" CPUs you ask? Well, it's been around 9 months since the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs were released, so we should expect a possible tease at CES 2023 which is just around the corner.

March-April 2023 would be a good window for the announcement and release, where I'm sure it'll be for system builders and others before the DIY market gets their grubs on these 96-core, 192-thread Zen 4 beasts. It would be nice for AMD to have enough supply of the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series "Storm Peak" CPUs in order to meet both markets at the same time, but I guess we'll have to wait and see.