AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 'Storm Peak' CPU: 64C/128T of Zen 4 on 5nm

Published Sep 28, 2022 10:26 PM CDT
AMD's next-gen Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series "Storm Peak" CPU has been teased, packing 64 cores and 128 threads of Zen 4 processing power on the new 5nm process node at TSMC.

A new entry for a chip with the ODN code "100-000000454-20_Y" with the CPU finding itself in the "Family 25 Model 24 Stepping 1" which makes it part of the Zen 4 architecture. It looks like AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPU is being teased here, codenamed "Storm Peak".

AMD's desktop CPU roadmap: Ryzen Threadipper PRO 7000 series "Storm Peak" teased

We have 64 cores and 128 threads for the HEDT market and desktop PCs with a Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series "Storm Peak" CPU, which matches the max 64C/128T of CPU power that the current-gen Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-series CPUs: but they're based on the older Zen 3 architecture.

AMD has its EPYC "Genoa-X" CPU coming with 96 cores and 128 threads based on the Zen 4 architecture and 5nm process node at TSMC, with a whopping 1.1GB of L3 cache per socket, which debut in 2023. AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs on the new Zen 4 architecture will be a good buy over the already powerful Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-series CPUs if you've skipped those and waited for Zen 4.

AMD will be branding their next-gen Storm Peak CPUs as "Ryzen Threadripper PRO" processors, which means we'll probably go through the same thing we did with its Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-series CPUs: debut the beasty new CPUs to system integrators first, and then into the DIY market in the months after. 2023 will be exciting to see AMD vs Intel in the CPU battle.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

