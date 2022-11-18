Introducing the Drako Dragon, a $290,000 luxury EV with a whopping 2,000hp

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The Drako Dragon SuperSUV from Drako Motors is super expensive, but the powertrain pumps out 2,000hp to get you places in a really fast time.

Published Nov 18, 2022 9:30 AM CST
Drako Motors has unveiled the Drako Dragon SuperSUV, a super pricey $290,000 electric car that is insanely fast. The American luxury sports manufacturer wants to ramp up production but isn't in a big rush to push a car that isn't fully prepared.

The quad motor powertrain with Drako DriveOS NanoControl creates a massive 2,000 hp that leads to an extremely fast driving experience. The car accelerates 0-60 mph in just 1.9 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 9 seconds, and a top speed of more than 200 mph. The full carbon fiber design structure of the Dragon allowed it to reduce overall body weight by 50% - but Drako promises twice the structural rigidity.

Drako was able to apply positive and negative torque to each individual wheel, a level of control that simply isn't achievable with a single-engine vehicle using regular mechanics. The front wing is designed for aerodynamics enhanced with reduced drag and proper downforce.

The interior looks clean, dominated by a massive 17.1-inch touchscreen that actively monitors the Dragon's systems - and allows for easy configuration if needed. All physical controls are mounted on the steering wheel which also provides a sensational tactile feel.

Here is a list of full specs:

Reservations are currently open for the Dragon - designed in Italy but manufactured in the United States. Production and the first round of deliveries is expected to begin sometime in 2026. A refundable deposit of $5,000 is required to snag your First Edition model in a few years... hopefully. A regular Dragon model requires a $500 reservation fee.

The full press release is available here (PDF).

NEWS SOURCES:drakomotors.com, drakomotors.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

