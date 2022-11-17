Mercedes-Benz wants to teach you how to drive on the snow and ice in Europe

German automaker Mercedes-Benz wants drivers to improve their driving ability on snow and ice and can teach you during AMG Winter Experience. Participants can either hit a frozen lake in Sweden or hit the mountains in Austria as part of the program.

The AMG Experience will occur from January to March 2023, allowing drivers to practice driving on snow and ice in a monitored environment. In Sweden, Mercedes creates challenging tracks on the ice - which is at least 35 inches thick - so drivers have the chance to experience driving on icy surfaces. The Driving Technique Experience Centre of the Austrian Automobile Club OAMTC near the Salzburg foothills of the Alps will play host for drivers in Austria. The program is designed for less experienced drivers to learn and improve.

The AMG Winter Experience was designed to offer driving courses for beginners up to "experienced experts." The "Discover" package is a course for beginners, teaching students how to drive safely and understand their Mercedes-AMG car or SUV. The "Performance" class is advanced training that includes practical exercises to develop already learned practices.

There also is an "Advanced Week," "Pro Week," and "Pro Plus" format for experienced drivers trying to level up their driving ability.

Here are the vehicles available during each event:

Mercedes has hosted these types of events for a long time, starting in 2007 and hosting events in more than a dozen driving markets.

Automakers seem to enjoy hosting these small events for enthusiastic customers. Mini will teach you how to drive a stick shift if you don't know - or just want to sharpen your skills. The Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo invites drivers on a guided experience to drive and learn more about their Bronco Sport vehicles.