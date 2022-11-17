All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The Ford Bronco Black Diamond Off-Road Package is designed to help provide Bronco Sport owners with added capability to handle the off-road environment.

Ford shows off Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package for rugged driving
Published Nov 17, 2022 4:02 AM CST
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

Ford has a new off-road package for 2023 Bronco Sport customers, the Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package.

The Black Diamond Off-Road Package is available for the Outer Banks and Big Bend series, with the protection of 4x4 powertrain areas also included. The front metal skid plate, canister shield, and fuel tank protection are protected by multiple steel bash plates as part of the package. Seventeen-inch carbonized gray low-gloss alumni wheels and 225/65R17 all-terrain tires are designed to help with grip and traction.

In addition to the physical changes, Ford includes a matte black hood graphic of the Bronco horse logo, along with Bronco lettering on the driver's door and front passenger door.

Anyone interested can place an order at their local Ford dealership.

As an extra perk, 2023 Bronco Sport owners - or anyone on the reservation list - will receive complimentary Bronco Off-Roadeo trail guide instruction and adventure access.

Each owner will receive one complimentary ticket to the Bronco's "off-roading and outdoor adventure playground," with locations in Texas, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Utah. Guests can select the desired location they want to visit. For those interested, meals and a Bronco or Bronco Sport to drive are included. Keep in mind, guests will need to handle their own travel and lodging accommodations for the trip.

As noted by Mark Grueber, enthusiast vehicle marketing manager at Ford, in a press statement:

"For adventurers who want to get more from their Bronco Sport, we're enhancing the ownership experience by offering more trail capability with the new Black Diamond Off-Road Package, plus an included opportunity to learn what their SUV can do at Bronco Off-Roadeo. Today, nearly 90% of Bronco Sport customers that attend Off-Roadeo are likely to go off-roading again, and 97% of customers are more knowledgeable and confident doing so, furthering our goal of getting into the wild."

NEWS SOURCE:media.ford.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

