Ford shows off Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package for rugged driving

Ford has a new off-road package for 2023 Bronco Sport customers, the Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The Black Diamond Off-Road Package is available for the Outer Banks and Big Bend series, with the protection of 4x4 powertrain areas also included. The front metal skid plate, canister shield, and fuel tank protection are protected by multiple steel bash plates as part of the package. Seventeen-inch carbonized gray low-gloss alumni wheels and 225/65R17 all-terrain tires are designed to help with grip and traction.

In addition to the physical changes, Ford includes a matte black hood graphic of the Bronco horse logo, along with Bronco lettering on the driver's door and front passenger door.

Anyone interested can place an order at their local Ford dealership.

4

As an extra perk, 2023 Bronco Sport owners - or anyone on the reservation list - will receive complimentary Bronco Off-Roadeo trail guide instruction and adventure access.

Each owner will receive one complimentary ticket to the Bronco's "off-roading and outdoor adventure playground," with locations in Texas, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Utah. Guests can select the desired location they want to visit. For those interested, meals and a Bronco or Bronco Sport to drive are included. Keep in mind, guests will need to handle their own travel and lodging accommodations for the trip.

4

As noted by Mark Grueber, enthusiast vehicle marketing manager at Ford, in a press statement: