Mini launches new program which will teach drivers how to drive stick shift

Mini doesn't want the ability to drive a manual transmission to become a lost art. To help do its part, the automaker recently launched a training initiative to teach interested drivers how to master using a stick shift.

Mini will host its driving seminars on closed tracks under supervision. This will be done at the BMW Performance Center in California, which offers teen driving classes, a driver's school, and driving experience packages. The driving knowledge taught will include vehicle controls, finding the correct friction point, and learning smooth starts, stops, and acceleration.

Mini has a number of 2023 vehicles with manual transmission - the automaker showing continued dedication to stick shift. A steady decline in cars sold in the US market using a manual transmission - 37% more than 10 years ago has dwindled to just 13% in recent times. And that trend will likely continue with the auto market increasingly going electric.

Here is what Rah Mahtani, brand communications manager at Mini USA, said in a press statement: ''For over a decade, consumers have ranked MINI as the most fun to drive brand in America, which is exactly why we brought back the manual transmission. The course is not only informative but also a fun and challenging learning experience for a new generation of MINI drivers that they will remember forever.

It would seem most Americans enjoy driving a vehicle with automatic transmission because it's easier and more convenient - even though 66% of Americans reportedly can drive a manual transmission, according to The Harris Poll in a 2020 study.